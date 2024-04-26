The Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi, who is suspected of illegally seizing state land, was released on Hr.75.7 million ($1.9 million) bail.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy’s press service, Solskyi continues to perform his duties, despite being charged on Thursday, April 25.

Solskyi is suspected of illegally seizing land worth more than $7 million. On Tuesday, April 23, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) presented Solskyi with a notice of suspicion.

For his part, Solskyi stated on the ministry's website that at the time he’s suspected of being involved in a corruption scheme, 2017-2018, he was only a lawyer and made no significant decisions. He said that he was prepared to cooperate with the investigation to uncover the truth.