The Swiss authorities seized assets worth over $113 million on banking accounts of companies belonging to fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Kostyantyn Zhevago as reported the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on May 17. The SBI cooperates with Swiss justice bodies to return frozen assets to Ukraine.

The confiscation is based on the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv City from October 22, 2022 and request of the SBI.

It is part of an investigation into the large-scale embezzlement of assets from “Finance and Credit” Bank, formerly owned by Zhevago and collapsed in 2015. It left dozens of thousands of its clients without their savings as reported Kyiv Post in its investigation in February 2023.

On May 16, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine detained President of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev under suspicion of receiving $ 2,7 million bribe from Zhevago for approving Court decision favoring Zhevago’s Ferrexpo company as reported Kyiv Post.

Zhevago was arrested in France in December 2022, on the basis of an international warrant issued by Ukraine. His extradition to Ukraine is being considered by French courts.