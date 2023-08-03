Two Russian officers have been killed and 15 others hospitalized in a mass poisoning carried out by Ukrainian partisans in occupied Mariupol, it has been claimed.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said the operation targeted Kremlin forces as they celebrated Navy Day on July 30.

In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “During the celebration… at one of the military facilities, officers were poisoned en-masse.

“Seventeen Russian servicemen were admitted to the hospital in serious condition, two officers who became ‘good Russians’ died yesterday.”