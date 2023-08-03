Two Russian officers have been killed and 15 others hospitalized in a mass poisoning carried out by Ukrainian partisans in occupied Mariupol, it has been claimed.
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said the operation targeted Kremlin forces as they celebrated Navy Day on July 30.
In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “During the celebration… at one of the military facilities, officers were poisoned en-masse.
“Seventeen Russian servicemen were admitted to the hospital in serious condition, two officers who became ‘good Russians’ died yesterday.”
Andriushchenko claimed Russian occupation authorities suspect cyanide and pesticides were added to food at the event.
He added: “Our people say with a smile, ‘rats always need poison.’ The day starts with good news. Sabotage is such a nice word, don't you agree?”
According to Andriushchenko, the operation was carried out by Group “Y” of the Mariupol Resistance.
Ukrainian partisans have been particularly active in recent weeks. In the latest evidence of their effectiveness, underground resistance members allegedly supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information that led to hundreds of Russian troops being taken out in a HIMARS attack while they gathered on a beach.
Comments (2)
It is unfortunate that Putin was not there
So put a a bounty out for his head
This will make them more paranoid knowing they can be reached. I just worry about what kind of response on civilians there.