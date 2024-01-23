Latest
Ukraine
10 hours ago
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
21 hours ago
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches it seems timely to review what Ukraine has achieved in defending against disinformation and what more it needs to do during 2024.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
The post accompanying the footage on Telegram reads: “Spoiler: the three-minute video will give a full understanding of the audacity and professionalism of SSO operators.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 17:48
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:40
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:27
The latest repatriation of bodies appears unrelated to the downing of a transport plane which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 08:14
As lawmakers and military keep tweaking the draft law on mobilization, President Zelensky expresses doubts about the number of men that will be necessary.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 25, 12:44
For the first time the US came empty-handed to the latest Ramstein meeting as the Pentagon chief said it has run out of money to supply Ukraine with the capabilities needed to defend itself.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 15:37
Kremlin forces had hoped to exploit cold weather and tire Ukrainian defenses to score big ground gains. Right now, the advances are real but fairly small.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:08
The National Police chief said officers are now seizing many more weapons, but not currently taking away the weapons distributed to citizens at the beginning of the war.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 09:16
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:40
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike, but its Tavria army group, which operates in the south of the country denied it was responsible.