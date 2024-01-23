Latest

‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
Ukraine
10 hours ago
‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
By Chris York, Julia Struck
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
By Kyiv Post
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
By Julia Struck
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
By Kyiv Post
Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
Armed Forces of Ukraine
21 hours ago
OPINION: Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches it seems timely to review what Ukraine has achieved in defending against disinformation and what more it needs to do during 2024.
By Radu Magdin
Incredible Headcam Video Shows Ukrainian Special Forces Storm Russian Position, Take POWs
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Incredible Headcam Video Shows Ukrainian Special Forces Storm Russian Position, Take POWs
The post accompanying the footage on Telegram reads: “Spoiler: the three-minute video will give a full understanding of the audacity and professionalism of SSO operators.”
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 17:48
EXPLAINED: Russian IL-76 Downed, But Who Was On Board?
Ukraine has raised the possibility of a “deliberate provocation,” claiming that several high-ranking Russian officials were prohibited by FSB to board the aircraft at the last minute.
By Anya Korzun
Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
By Leo Chiu
Featured
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post

GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post

Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted

Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted

GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:40
GRAPHIC WARNING: Ukraine Releases Intense Close Combat Footage, Special Forces Take Out Russian Observation Post
Fighters from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed Russian observation posts and eliminated five Russian soldiers during vicious fighting in the south of the country.
By Julia Struck
Bodies of 77 Ukrainian Soldiers Repatriated to Kyiv
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:27
Bodies of 77 Ukrainian Soldiers Repatriated to Kyiv
The latest repatriation of bodies appears unrelated to the downing of a transport plane which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.
By AFP
Ukraine's New Mobilization Bill: Debates, Delays, Rebuffs and Rewrites
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 08:14
Ukraine's New Mobilization Bill: Debates, Delays, Rebuffs and Rewrites
As lawmakers and military keep tweaking the draft law on mobilization, President Zelensky expresses doubts about the number of men that will be necessary.
By Maryna Shashkova
Washington Has Run Out of Money for Ukraine - US Defense Secretary
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 25, 12:44
Washington Has Run Out of Money for Ukraine - US Defense Secretary
For the first time the US came empty-handed to the latest Ramstein meeting as the Pentagon chief said it has run out of money to supply Ukraine with the capabilities needed to defend itself.
By Leo Chiu
Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 15:37
Russian Army Gains Ground on Multiple Axes, Kyiv Claims Punishing Losses Inflicted
Kremlin forces had hoped to exploit cold weather and tire Ukrainian defenses to score big ground gains. Right now, the advances are real but fairly small.
By Stefan Korshak
National Police Seize Tons of Explosives, Millions of Cartridges, and Thousands of Grenades
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:08
National Police Seize Tons of Explosives, Millions of Cartridges, and Thousands of Grenades
The National Police chief said officers are now seizing many more weapons, but not currently taking away the weapons distributed to citizens at the beginning of the war.
By Julia Struck
Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 09:16
ANALYSIS: Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
By Jonathan Sweet, Mark Toth
Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:40
Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike, but its Tavria army group, which operates in the south of the country denied it was responsible.
By Kyiv Post