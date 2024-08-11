Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“I decided to watch the Netflix film ‘Atlas,’ which is about a machine uprising against humans, and one of the first scenes showed video of robots attacking people. However, it's a real video clip filmed by Azov during the Mariupol battles,” he wrote.

A Ukrainian soldier noticed that a scene from the Netflix's science fiction movie “Atlas” which depicts robots attacking people was using actual footage filmed by Azov during the Mariupo l battles, which he noted on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Aug. 7.

The post has gained considerable attention, sparking lively discussion among users.

“Our reality is scarier than their fiction,” commented a user with the nickname “Institute of Russophobia.”

“Such a devaluation of the tragedy of the entire Ukrainian people. Why didn't they use footage of the 9/11 Twin Towers tragedy instead? We would have watched with “fascination as well,” wrote another user.

Some users are actively tagging Netflix's page.

“@netflix Is it okay for you to use real footage of a tragic event in Ukraine, during war and genocide? I can't believe you have permission to include real video in a feature film.”

“Thank you, now I definitely won’t watch it. Even if it's listed in the credits or royalties are paid. To compare so many deaths and family tragedies to entertainment content, especially in a context unrelated to the war in Ukraine,” writes another user, Natali.

Currently, neither Netflix nor Ukrainian officials have commented on the incident but UNITED24 Media also commented on the broadcast.