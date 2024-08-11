A Ukrainian soldier noticed that a scene from the Netflix's science fiction movie “Atlas” which depicts robots attacking people was using actual footage filmed by Azov during the Mariupol battles, which he noted on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Aug. 7.
“I decided to watch the Netflix film ‘Atlas,’ which is about a machine uprising against humans, and one of the first scenes showed video of robots attacking people. However, it's a real video clip filmed by Azov during the Mariupol battles,” he wrote.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Вирішив я подивитись нетфліксовський фільм "Атлас", про повстання машин проти людей, і в одній із перших сцен показували «відео» нападу роботів на людей, а там - реальний шматок відео, яке знімав Азов під час боїв за Маріуполь pic.twitter.com/32G4kUwt38— Орест (@kztsky) August 7, 2024
The post has gained considerable attention, sparking lively discussion among users.
“Our reality is scarier than their fiction,” commented a user with the nickname “Institute of Russophobia.”
“Such a devaluation of the tragedy of the entire Ukrainian people. Why didn't they use footage of the 9/11 Twin Towers tragedy instead? We would have watched with “fascination as well,” wrote another user.
Some users are actively tagging Netflix's page.
“@netflix Is it okay for you to use real footage of a tragic event in Ukraine, during war and genocide? I can't believe you have permission to include real video in a feature film.”
“Thank you, now I definitely won’t watch it. Even if it's listed in the credits or royalties are paid. To compare so many deaths and family tragedies to entertainment content, especially in a context unrelated to the war in Ukraine,” writes another user, Natali.
Explosions Heard Overnight in Kyiv, Rescuers Find Two Killed
Currently, neither Netflix nor Ukrainian officials have commented on the incident but UNITED24 Media also commented on the broadcast.
Ukrainian soldier @kztsky noticed that in the Netflix movie Atlas, one of the first scenes shows a "video" of robots attacking humans, which was actually a real clip filmed by Azov during the battle for Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/YAw2gI8OLX— UNITED24 Media (@United24media) August 8, 2024
“Atlas” is a 2024 American sci-fi action film starring Jennifer Lopez as a highly-skilled counter-terrorism analyst who is deeply skeptical of artificial intelligence and realizes it may be her only salvation after a mission to apprehend a rogue robot fails.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter