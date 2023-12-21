Latest

Oscar-Nominated ‘20 Days in Mariupol’: From Normality to Ruins
Jan. 23, 21:14
"If the world saw everything that happened in Mariupol, it would give at least some meaning to this horror," the filmmaker narrates.
By AFP
‘We Did a Little Magic’ – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them EXCLUSIVE
Jan. 23, 12:17
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Ammo Depot in Occupied Mariupol
Dec. 21, 2023
Locals reported explosions in Mariupol on Wednesday. An advisor to the mayor in exile claimed that the Ukrainian forces had stuck an ammunition and equipment depot, resulting in 10 casualties.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Initiates Psyops Plan to Catch Mariupol Partisans
Nov. 27, 2023
Moscow has begun to spread “fake” rumors that partisans in Mariupol are killing Russian soldiers which the resistance believes is a plot designed to flush them out.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russian Blogger Won’t Let Putin Body Double Rumors Die
Nov. 20, 2023
A month after Japanese researchers had “proved” Putin’s use of doppelgängers the social media claims that one has now replaced the “dead” Russian President just won’t go away.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Teen Taken from Mariupol Returned Home
Nov. 19, 2023
“It was a thorny path. Bohdan went through a lot while in Russia, but despite everything he wanted to be home! Today his wish has come true.”
By AFP
‘20 Days in Mariupol’ Staggers New York
Nov. 19, 2023
A powerful documentary film chronicling the first month of the Mariupol siege stuns American viewers. Kyiv Post speaks to its director, Mstyslav Chernov, in New York.
By Stash Luczkiw
Russian Officers in Occupied Ukraine Had a Very Bad Weekend Courtesy of Kyiv’s Partisans
Nov. 13, 2023
Ukrainian underground blows up headquarters in Melitopol with Russian officers, and Mariupol partisans continue hunting for FSB agents and police.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukrainian Partisans Congratulate Collaborator Policeman, Then Blow Up His Car
Nov. 10, 2023
To celebrate Russian Police Day, a group of Ukrainian partisans in occupied Mariupol “handed a gift” in the form of an improvised explosive device, underground sources told Kyiv Post.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
‘Proof of Russia Terrorizing Civilians’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 10 (Europe Edition)
Nov. 10, 2023
EU reacts to Russian attack on civilian ship; Ukrainian missile finds target by Black Sea; Russia advances in Bakhmut; Hackers knocked out power grid last year; Peace talks look unlikely.
By John Moretti
Explosions Reported at Russian Ammunition Depot Near Mariupol
Nov. 6, 2023
A video circulating on social media showed two loud explosions at a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, and a local official reported that “a third of the warehouse is now destroyed.”
By Leo Chiu
Russian Patrols Search Mariupol for Underground Partisans
Nov. 1, 2023
Partisans in occupied Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russians have increased car stops, inspections, and general patrols with door-to-door “conversations” at local residences.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
New Revelations About Last Year’s Missions to Save Azovstal Defenders
Oct. 31, 2023
Ukraine’s special forces commander reveals new details about the dangerous flights to Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, bringing in supplies and carrying wounded out.
By Julia Struck
Russia Continues Torture of Azovstal Defenders and Is in No Hurry to Release Them, Family Members Say
Oct. 18, 2023
The remaining Azov POWs, characterized as neo-Nazis, are singled out for additional indefinite brutality. Family are asking for priority on their release based on the Kremlin’s targeted cruelty.
By Maryna Shashkova
Partisan Mariupol Poisoning Operations So Successful ‘Because Russians Are Idiots’
Oct. 16, 2023
Ukrainian partisans tell the Kyiv Post that in the latest incident, Russian soldiers in Mariupol were “fed poison” which reportedly killed 26 and sent 15 to intensive care.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russians Deploy New Reserve Troops to Mariupol for the First Time in 6 Months
Oct. 9, 2023
Reports say in addition to increased air defense movements in the area, up to five thousand Russian new soldiers, possibly new recruits, have been deployed to Mariupol and the Azov coast.
By Kyiv Post