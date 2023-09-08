“This is very bad news,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday in response to a US announcement that it would sending depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine.

The Russian embassy went one step further and said it was a “a clear sign of inhumanity” and the US is “deeply indifferent to both the present of Ukraine and the future of the republic and its European neighbors.”

could be interesting for you: See the most contemporary Ukraine news reports for today.

Of course, what the Kremlin is really concerned about is that once they arrive, Ukraine’s armed forces will be able to take out even more of Moscow’s tanks

Unfortunately for Russia, it’s not just the American M1 Abrams and the British Challenger 2 tanks that will go into the fight against the Russian army on a Ukrainian battlefield, armed with controversial depleted uranium (DU) armor-piercing shells.

London in May and Washington in September confirmed Kyiv would be sent main battle tanks with the best anti-tank ammunition possible. Both the US and British armies view the 120mm tank main gun round, flying at velocities roughly twice the speed of a bullet from an average rifle, and containing a depleted uranium dart capable of punching through two meters of steel armor, by far the most effective direct fire weapon in their arsenals.

Although the depleted uranium in the munition is, in fact, less radioactive than uranium found in nature, pro-Russia information platforms have pushed the narrative DU-armed Abrams and Challenger tanks amount to intentional exposure of millions of Ukrainian civilians to deadly radioactivity, and a war crime a peace-loving state like Russia would never commit.

Similar topics of Interest Repaired Ukrainian Leopard 2 Tanks Ready to Return to Battle Ukrainian combat-damaged Leopard 2 main battle tanks were sent for repair to Lithuania in October. Now the first few are ready to be sent back to the fight.

Ukraine’s allies have nonetheless vowed to go on with the DU tank ammo deliveries, with Britain confirming in June and the US in September the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will get the munitions.

A reported 14 Challenger 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine in May and were first sent into combat in late August. It’s not clear if or when they got DU ammunition. The first ten of a reported 31 Abrams tanks will reach Ukraine in September, according to news reports.

The first DU-capable western tank to reach Ukraine was almost certainly not the British Challenger 2, but a Slovenian tank called a M-55S. Liubljana heavily upgraded 28 Soviet-era T-55 tanks during the 2000s, among other modifications rearming the vehicle with a NATO-standard 105mm cannon.

Slovenia announced it would send its M-55S tanks to Ukraine in Oct. 2022. The first batch arrived in Ukraine in December.

In June Belgium allocated €32 million ($34 million) to send 105mm depleted uranium anti-tank shells, along with 40 to 50 armored personnel carriers, to Ukraine. A NATO member and one of the alliance’s leading arms manufacturers, Belgium produces the same 105mm DU anti-tank shell as any other NATO weapons producer, a munition called STANAG 4458. That 105mm shell is, by NATO designs and standards, fully compatible with the 105mm cannon aboard the T-55S.

According to Russian military information platforms, Ukraine’s 67th Mechanized Brigade has operated the M-55S tank since May and on the fighting line since at least July, and possibly since June. Neither side has reported or even claimed a M-55S has fired even a single DU round.

However, the fact remains: The DU-capable M-55S tank has been in country since early 2023, and the AFU has had access to DU anti-tank shells usable by that tank since early-to-mid summer, at minimum two months before Britain’s Challenger 2 tank (with or without DU aboard) first saw (limited) action in Ukraine.