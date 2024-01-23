Latest
Ukraine
19 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
Ukraine
1 day ago
A family clothing scandal, Russia irked by a new decree, embezzlement in the MoD and a European leader who says there is “no war in Kyiv,” but avoids the city anyway.
Ukraine
2 days ago
Artist Sonya Moroziuk denies any prior knowledge of corruption by her fiancé’s family, as the Hrynkevych empire and a lavish lifestyle is exposed, leaving Moroziuk fighting for her reputation.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:27
The latest repatriation of bodies appears unrelated to the downing of a transport plane which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.
Kyiv
Jan. 25, 14:45
Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a post on social media he was “back in the capital city of the most inspirational Europeans I ever met.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 15:27
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who leads a populist government in Bratislava, questioned Ukrainian sovereignty and called for a compromise with Russia just days before visiting Ukraine.
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:13
At least ten explosions were heard in Kyiv. Kharkiv and other cities also came under attack and seven people are known to have been killed and around 70 injured.
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:19
Kyiv’s “The Big Meet” – that brings together expats and locals to socialize and help support Ukraine, will kick off 2024 with its first event of the year on Friday, Jan 26 at Himalaya.
Kyiv
Jan. 19, 08:19
Following up on last year’s $182 million given to the military, the Mayor of Kyiv announced more money in the coming year for defense – drones in particular.
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:24
Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders
In an avoidable tragedy, the top three leaders of a single government ministry undertook a helicopter flight in marginal weather conditions with aircrew and supervisors violating flight safety rules.
Ukraine
Jan. 12, 10:04
Former Deputy Prosecutor General and daughter, reportedly her mother’s caregiver, were found dead in two separate Kyiv apartments by police after a neighbor’s water leak complaint.
Kyiv
Jan. 9, 14:29
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 14:40
Russia Adopts Missile-Strike Tactics Shift from Energy Sector to Military Facilities - British Intel
British intelligence believes the latest attacks on Ukraine indicate a change in Moscow’s tactics. Russia is now focusing on striking the defense industry rather than the energy sector.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 02:31
Crews continue to pull people from building struck in the capital; Ukraine attacks targets in Belgorod region; Kyiv on phone with Washington after deadly air raids; Fighting rages on in Donetsk region
Russia
Jan. 2, 14:48
The recent pause of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine was because it was stockpiling its missiles for large-scale strikes, not because its arsenal was running low.