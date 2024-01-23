Latest

Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022
Ukraine
19 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
By Kyiv Post
The 5 Top Political Stories from Ukraine This Week
Ukraine
1 day ago
A family clothing scandal, Russia irked by a new decree, embezzlement in the MoD and a European leader who says there is “no war in Kyiv,” but avoids the city anyway.
By Maryna Shashkova
EXPLAINED: The Artist, Her 'Corrupt' Fiancé, the Blogger and a Major Scandal
Ukraine
2 days ago
Artist Sonya Moroziuk denies any prior knowledge of corruption by her fiancé’s family, as the Hrynkevych empire and a lavish lifestyle is exposed, leaving Moroziuk fighting for her reputation.
By Alisa Orlova
Bodies of 77 Ukrainian Soldiers Repatriated to Kyiv
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:27
The latest repatriation of bodies appears unrelated to the downing of a transport plane which crashed in a fireball in Russia's western Belgorod region on Wednesday.
By AFP
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv
Jan. 25, 14:45
Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a post on social media he was “back in the capital city of the most inspirational Europeans I ever met.”
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Hosts Slovak PM Despite 'Disagreement'
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 15:27
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who leads a populist government in Bratislava, questioned Ukrainian sovereignty and called for a compromise with Russia just days before visiting Ukraine.
By AFP
‘No More Tears,’ as Air Strike Deaths Hit 18 – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 24
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Kyiv Missile Attack: Multiple Explosions in Capital as Russia Launches Massive Strike
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:13
At least ten explosions were heard in Kyiv. Kharkiv and other cities also came under attack and seven people are known to have been killed and around 70 injured.
By Chris York
Timeless Tastes: The Big Meet Goes to Himalaya, Kyiv’s Oldest Indian Restaurant PARTNERSHIP
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:19
Kyiv’s “The Big Meet” – that brings together expats and locals to socialize and help support Ukraine, will kick off 2024 with its first event of the year on Friday, Jan 26 at Himalaya.
By Christopher Stewart
Kyiv City Council Plans to Allocate $13 Million for Drones
Kyiv
Jan. 19, 08:19
Following up on last year’s $182 million given to the military, the Mayor of Kyiv announced more money in the coming year for defense – drones in particular.
By Kyiv Post
Anniversary of Top-Level Tragedy: Helicopter Crash Killed Minister of Internal Affairs, His Team and Five Bystanders
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 08:24
In an avoidable tragedy, the top three leaders of a single government ministry undertook a helicopter flight in marginal weather conditions with aircrew and supervisors violating flight safety rules.
By Maryna Shashkova
Unsolved: Ex-Prosecutor Dead in Kyiv Apartment Two Months, Daughter Dead in Nearby Flat Three Weeks
Ukraine
Jan. 12, 10:04
Former Deputy Prosecutor General and daughter, reportedly her mother’s caregiver, were found dead in two separate Kyiv apartments by police after a neighbor’s water leak complaint.
By Kyiv Post
Taking Back Ukraine’s Airspace EXCLUSIVE
Kyiv
Jan. 9, 14:29
OPINION: Taking Back Ukraine’s Airspace
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.
By Chuck Pfarrer
Russia Adopts Missile-Strike Tactics Shift from Energy Sector to Military Facilities - British Intel
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 14:40
British intelligence believes the latest attacks on Ukraine indicate a change in Moscow’s tactics. Russia is now focusing on striking the defense industry rather than the energy sector.
By Kyiv Post
‘A Real Horror To Be Left Without Everything’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 3
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 02:31
Crews continue to pull people from building struck in the capital; Ukraine attacks targets in Belgorod region; Kyiv on phone with Washington after deadly air raids; Fighting rages on in Donetsk region
By John Moretti
Russia Uses Kh-101 Cruise Missile Manufactured in Quarter 4 of 2023 in Kyiv Attack
Russia
Jan. 2, 14:48
The recent pause of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine was because it was stockpiling its missiles for large-scale strikes, not because its arsenal was running low.
By Kyiv Post