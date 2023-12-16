Latest
Tanks
13 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 11:39
Stunning Ukrainian Bradley Attack Leaves Russian T-90 Tank Spinning Out of Control, Crashing Into Tree
By some accounts, the most powerful infantry fighting vehicle not just in the war but in any army anywhere, is the US-manufactured Bradley.
Tanks
Jan. 9, 13:00
A video shows a Ukrainian soldier, with the call sign “Sedoy,” using the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system to destroy Russian armor, disrupting the enemy offensive.
Tanks
Jan. 6, 09:00
A new program has been launched on the Diia government portal which allows anyl Ukrainian to contribute to the production of drones for Ukraine’s armed forces and even get paid.
NATO
Dec. 16, 2023
Ukrainian combat-damaged Leopard 2 main battle tanks were sent for repair to Lithuania in October. Now the first few are ready to be sent back to the fight.
Tanks
Dec. 4, 2023
Having decided from this year that Ukraine would officially celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Ukraine has decided to mark the approaching festivities with its own unique take on the tradition.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 28, 2023
Field deployment of the 1970s-vintage fighting vehicle was delayed in September when the Ukrainian army rejected a batch of Germany-refurbished Leopards for mechanical defects.
Poland
Nov. 13, 2023
Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced the deployment of the first battalion of tanks to the east of the country in a dedication ceremony at the village of Czartajew on Sunday.
Russia
Oct. 21, 2023
Russian state weapons manufacturer Rostec, says that two new self-propelled artillery systems have successfully passed acceptance tests and will now go into mass production.
Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
The town has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Moscow, with Kyiv clinging on despite relentless Russian attacks during the Kremlin's almost 20-month long offensive.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
The latest photographic evidence of the Kremlin’s disastrous attempt to take the town shows a destroyed BTR-50, an armored personnel carrier that ceased production in 1970.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
US defense industry drone manufacturer AeroVironment’s vice president told journalists that the quantity that its supply of advanced, weaponized UAVs to Ukrainian forces is “steadily rising.”
War in Ukraine
Oct. 11, 2023
Intense fighting is reported to still be in progress in the east of the Avdiivka sector, but there is currently no way to tell which side, if any, is winning.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 10, 2023
Unconfirmed videos posted on social media shows rare images of Russian helicopter gunships operating close to Ukrainian lines, and a Russian tank falling off an assault bridge.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 9, 2023
During an uptick in fighting around the relatively quiet northeastern sector, Ukrainian forces say they repelled a frontal attack by Russian tanks, including the top-end T-90.