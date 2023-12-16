Latest

Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Tanks
13 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
By Stefan Korshak
How Ukraine’s M2 Bradleys Take Out Russia's Best T-90 Tanks in-depth
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
ANALYSIS: How Ukraine’s M2 Bradleys Take Out Russia's Best T-90 Tanks
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
By Bohdan Tuzov
Stunning Ukrainian Bradley Attack Leaves Russian T-90 Tank Spinning Out of Control, Crashing Into Tree
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 11:39
Stunning Ukrainian Bradley Attack Leaves Russian T-90 Tank Spinning Out of Control, Crashing Into Tree
By some accounts, the most powerful infantry fighting vehicle not just in the war but in any army anywhere, is the US-manufactured Bradley.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Paratrooper Destroys Four Russian Vehicles in Single Encounter
Tanks
Jan. 9, 13:00
Ukrainian Paratrooper Destroys Four Russian Vehicles in Single Encounter
A video shows a Ukrainian soldier, with the call sign “Sedoy,” using the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system to destroy Russian armor, disrupting the enemy offensive.
By Julia Struck
New Platform Allows Ukrainians to Build Drones for Frontline Usage
Tanks
Jan. 6, 09:00
New Platform Allows Ukrainians to Build Drones for Frontline Usage
A new program has been launched on the Diia government portal which allows anyl Ukrainian to contribute to the production of drones for Ukraine’s armed forces and even get paid.
By Leo Chiu
Repaired Ukrainian Leopard 2 Tanks Ready to Return to Battle
NATO
Dec. 16, 2023
Repaired Ukrainian Leopard 2 Tanks Ready to Return to Battle
Ukrainian combat-damaged Leopard 2 main battle tanks were sent for repair to Lithuania in October. Now the first few are ready to be sent back to the fight.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Produce a Unique Advent Calendar in Run-Up to Christmas
Tanks
Dec. 4, 2023
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Produce a Unique Advent Calendar in Run-Up to Christmas
Having decided from this year that Ukraine would officially celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Ukraine has decided to mark the approaching festivities with its own unique take on the tradition.
By Kyiv Post
Cold War-era Leopard I Tank Spotted, Reportedly in Action for First Time in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Nov. 28, 2023
Cold War-era Leopard I Tank Spotted, Reportedly in Action for First Time in Ukraine
Field deployment of the 1970s-vintage fighting vehicle was delayed in September when the Ukrainian army rejected a batch of Germany-refurbished Leopards for mechanical defects.
By Stefan Korshak
Kremlin and Minsk Denounce Poland Tank Deployments on Eastern Border
Poland
Nov. 13, 2023
Kremlin and Minsk Denounce Poland Tank Deployments on Eastern Border
Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced the deployment of the first battalion of tanks to the east of the country in a dedication ceremony at the village of Czartajew on Sunday.
By Kyiv Post
How Seriously Should We Take Russia’s Promises to Field Two ‘New’ Artillery Systems?
Russia
Oct. 21, 2023
ANALYSIS: How Seriously Should We Take Russia’s Promises to Field Two ‘New’ Artillery Systems?
Russian state weapons manufacturer Rostec, says that two new self-propelled artillery systems have successfully passed acceptance tests and will now go into mass production.
By Steve Brown
Russia Will ‘Escalate Assault on Avdiivka’ Despite Heavy Losses
Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Russia Will ‘Escalate Assault on Avdiivka’ Despite Heavy Losses
The town has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Moscow, with Kyiv clinging on despite relentless Russian attacks during the Kremlin's almost 20-month long offensive.
By Kyiv Post
Doomed Russian Troops Assaulted Avdiivka in 70-Year-Old Vehicles
War in Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
Doomed Russian Troops Assaulted Avdiivka in 70-Year-Old Vehicles
The latest photographic evidence of the Kremlin’s disastrous attempt to take the town shows a destroyed BTR-50, an armored personnel carrier that ceased production in 1970.
By Kyiv Post
The Tank-Killing Switchblade Drone Heading to Ukraine in Ever-Increasing Numbers
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
The Tank-Killing Switchblade Drone Heading to Ukraine in Ever-Increasing Numbers
US defense industry drone manufacturer AeroVironment’s vice president told journalists that the quantity that its supply of advanced, weaponized UAVs to Ukrainian forces is “steadily rising.”
By Alisa Orlova
Russian Attacks Intensify in Eastern Avdiivka, Kyiv Says Defenses Holding
War in Ukraine
Oct. 11, 2023
Russian Attacks Intensify in Eastern Avdiivka, Kyiv Says Defenses Holding
Intense fighting is reported to still be in progress in the east of the Avdiivka sector, but there is currently no way to tell which side, if any, is winning.
By Kyiv Post
Avdiivka: Mixed Reports of Big Battle Taking Place Near Occupied City in Donetsk
War in Ukraine
Oct. 10, 2023
Avdiivka: Mixed Reports of Big Battle Taking Place Near Occupied City in Donetsk
Unconfirmed videos posted on social media shows rare images of Russian helicopter gunships operating close to Ukrainian lines, and a Russian tank falling off an assault bridge.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Claims One Missile Team Blew Up 25 Russian Tanks in Four Days
War in Ukraine
Oct. 9, 2023
Ukraine Claims One Missile Team Blew Up 25 Russian Tanks in Four Days
During an uptick in fighting around the relatively quiet northeastern sector, Ukrainian forces say they repelled a frontal attack by Russian tanks, including the top-end T-90.
By Stefan Korshak