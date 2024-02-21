Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday proposed a meeting with the Polish government to solve the border blockade, which he said only benefitted Moscow.
The blockade that could impede weapons deliveries has reignited tensions between the neighbors, and a Polish protestor's banner calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to come get Ukraine “in order” triggered outrage.
“I have instructed my government to be on the border between our countries as soon as possible, by Feb. 24,” Zelensky said, inviting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to join.
“This is national security... I am ready to be at the border,” Zelensky added.
Polish farmers have been blocking Ukrainian trucks from entering their country to protest what they say is unfair competition from cheaper imports from Ukraine.
The farmers launched a new wave of protests on Tuesday, staging a blockade of around 100 roads to the border as well as forcing open two Ukrainian railcars at the Medyka border crossing.
Roads into Poland, an EU member, have been an export lifeline for Ukraine, which is also relying on imported Western military aid to keep fending off Russia's offensive.
“This blockade on the border, unfortunately, increases the threat to the supply of weapons to our guys at the front,” Zelensky said.
“Only Moscow is rejoicing now,” he added.
Poland meanwhile warned of potential Russian attempts to influence the protests, after some demonstrators unfurled a banner saying “Putin, get Ukraine, Brussels and our government in order” alongside a Soviet flag attached to a tractor.
When Poles and Ukrainians Fight, Russia Wins
The picture of the banner was widely circulated on social media, prompting angry reactions and an investigation from the Polish police.
Comments (4)
@ Jote the troll...I try to reply to you but for some reason I cannot. So here is your answer.
@Jote, This article is about Poland and Polish farmers complaint NOT about France therefore for the sake of staying on topic I will NOT comment about France.
As for 2017, there is no need for me to go into "detail" since you obviously have a computer and therefore capable of doing your own research.
In 2017, when it was Poland, they did not want to follow EU laws either and the Western members of the EU's complaint of unfair competition was the same as Poland's today, ironically enough. Competition is competition...no such thing as "unfair or fair" competition because if there were, it would not be competition. What these Polish farmers are advocating is protectionism.
I suspect the Polish truckers were put up to this by some belarusian and russian trucking companies that moved to Poland and masquerading as "Polish owned trucking companies" opposed to truckers outside of the EU, in turn, further hurting Ukraine's economy by denial of trade by sea...air...now by road...now by rail as predicted just a few weeks ago making the choke hold complete.
The Polish government is 100% in the wrong on this and are being deliberately indifferent and should really know better considering their experiences with communist russia...but no...a bigger paycheck for the Polish truck driver is more important than Ukraine and it's people's right to exist...that's Poland today...sickening sorry excuses for Slavs and human beings.
I see janusz korwin mikke is stirring things up...again on behalf of communist russia.
The Polish government MUST give reparations to the families of the Ukrainian citizens that were killed by their citizens.
@Joseph Swanson,
Could you also write your opinion about President Macrone who just said about unfair Ukrainian agriculture competision in France and could you elaborate in details year 2017 you are refering to.
When protests start breaking the law it is time to shut down and let everyone calm down.
Britain should ban Polish migrant workers in response. They send most of their wages back to Poland and contribute little to Britain's economy.
Ukraine is a British ally and our government must send a clear message to Poland about it's shameful actions at the border.
@David Steel,
As I see your comments in every article about Poland so you must be expert about Polish-Ukrainian relation. Surely it must be true since you claim to be English and noone knows better about Eastern Europe situation than British person who is Brexit supporter.
When it comes to clear message, here is a number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland right now: 980000 + 1.9 milion who arrived after ruzzia atack Crimea in 2014. Total approx. 2.8 milion.
The highest number was: 5milion refugees + 1.9 milion = 7 milion.
Population of Poland: 38 milion.
To have our conversation on nice and proper level could you please write similar data about UK.
Population: 67 milion.
...
Thanks in advance.