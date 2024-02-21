Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday proposed a meeting with the Polish government to solve the border blockade, which he said only benefitted Moscow.

The blockade that could impede weapons deliveries has reignited tensions between the neighbors, and a Polish protestor's banner calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to come get Ukraine “in order” triggered outrage.

“I have instructed my government to be on the border between our countries as soon as possible, by Feb. 24,” Zelensky said, inviting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to join.

“This is national security... I am ready to be at the border,” Zelensky added.

Polish farmers have been blocking Ukrainian trucks from entering their country to protest what they say is unfair competition from cheaper imports from Ukraine.

The farmers launched a new wave of protests on Tuesday, staging a blockade of around 100 roads to the border as well as forcing open two Ukrainian railcars at the Medyka border crossing.

Roads into Poland, an EU member, have been an export lifeline for Ukraine, which is also relying on imported Western military aid to keep fending off Russia's offensive.

“This blockade on the border, unfortunately, increases the threat to the supply of weapons to our guys at the front,” Zelensky said.

“Only Moscow is rejoicing now,” he added.

Poland meanwhile warned of potential Russian attempts to influence the protests, after some demonstrators unfurled a banner saying “Putin, get Ukraine, Brussels and our government in order” alongside a Soviet flag attached to a tractor.

The picture of the banner was widely circulated on social media, prompting angry reactions and an investigation from the Polish police.