Ukraine's intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia’s new disinformation plan includes attempts to assassinate prominent Ukrainians, then blame Kyiv for the assassinations in an attempt to divide society, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Budanov said that in tandem with its external military offensive, the Kremlin also aims to sow discord in Ukrainian society and within its armed forces.

It recently activated a plan that combines disinformation and attempts to kill famous Ukrainians to, among other things, weaken the resolve of soldiers, Budanov told The Wall Street Journal.

On Feb 14, the previous president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, said he was not allowed to leave the country and attend the Munich Security Conference, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Poroshenko, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament relayed a warning that he said came from Budanov that Poroshenko was in danger “as the leader of the opposition.”

Advertisement

“Immediately after crossing the border, and especially in Munich, I, as the leader of the opposition, face mortal danger! And neither the State Security Department nor the entire German security system can protect me,” Poroshenko said at the time, adding that the only way for him to be kept safe at the time was to cancel his trip.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Budanov declined to comment on that case.

However, the spy chief gave an example of another Russian disinformation campaign.

HUR Chief Budanov Vows ‘Retaliatory Actions Within Russia’ Following His Wife Poisoning
Other Topics of Interest

HUR Chief Budanov Vows ‘Retaliatory Actions Within Russia’ Following His Wife Poisoning

Ukraine’s spymaster admitted that he knew who was behind the poisoning of his wife and added that “in the near future, you will see the corresponding actions on Russian territory.”

He said that the Russians spread a fake story that he was preparing to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on orders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that the French leader was warned about it by people from former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny's entourage – leading to him canceling a planned trip to Kyiv.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev enthusiastically spread that particular story, Budanov said.

“These are all elements of one big idea,” he said.

Ukrainian intelligence, the HUR, warns that the peak of Russia’s next big disinformation attacks will likely occur in the spring and be accompanied by “powerful military strikes aimed at taking advantage of any discord.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish-Ukrainian Grain Dispute – Are Polish Farmers at the Right Border? Ukraine
13 minutes ago
OPINION: Polish-Ukrainian Grain Dispute – Are Polish Farmers at the Right Border?
By Anna Magdalena Wielopolska
Partisans Scout Russian Fortifications and Military Offices in Occupied Crimea Wagner
16 minutes ago
Partisans Scout Russian Fortifications and Military Offices in Occupied Crimea
By Kyiv Post
France Complains of Russian 'Threats' to Military' War in Ukraine
22 minutes ago
France Complains of Russian 'Threats' to Military'
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Nowa Jan
Nowa Jan Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Putin's military will try to reach Kyiv before Ukrainian pilots can have and fly more than 200 F-16 and eurofighter jets
Military, economic and political weaknesses provoke or start wars. "A stronger man will break into your house and then will plunder your house."-Christ Jesus. European Union and its allies must continue providing Ukraine all the heavy weapons that it needs and brilliant tacticians to defeat Russia. Macedonia, a tiny country defeated the
Persian Empire because Alexander was a more brilliant tactician than Darius.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Two can play that game. Send tons of vodka over the Russian front lines by drone, wait three hours then attack.
Watch all the happy katsaps drop like flies.

Reply
Joseph King
Joseph King Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Imokru2, Hehehehehehe! 😁

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Brussels to Finalize Ukraine EU Talks Framework ‘by Summer’
Next » Zelensky Calls for Polish-Ukrainian Govt Meeting at Blocked Border