Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi expressed gratitude to Ukrainians for peace and stability in Moldova and assured of further support for Ukraine.

“I am very grateful to the citizens of Ukraine on behalf of the entire population of Moldova for the peace and stability that we have in Moldova. We will continue to provide all possible assistance, despite our modest resources,” Popșoi said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Popșoi stressed that the Republic of Moldova and its people strongly condemn the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is accompanied by Russian war crimes, the death of Ukrainian people, the occupation of territory and the massive destruction of infrastructure.

The Moldovan Foreign Minister also reiterated his full support for the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted support for other international initiatives. The Minister also reiterated Moldova's full support for the establishment of a special international tribunal for crimes of aggression.

Popșoi pointed out that his visit once again confirms that the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are strategic partners, and the dialogue between the countries is constant and aimed at achieving goals related to the development and progress of the two states.

Separately, he pointed out that today Moldovans live in a state of peace, despite the Kremlin's efforts to destabilize the situation in Moldova, using proxies to “lead Moldova away from the legitimate path of joining the European Union.”

“But we remain determined and confident that our citizens will be able to distinguish their real interests from what propaganda is trying to instill in them, which actually goes against the national interests of the Republic of Moldova,” the Foreign Minister added.