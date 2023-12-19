Latest

Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
Armed Forces of Ukraine
21 hours ago
OPINION: Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches it seems timely to review what Ukraine has achieved in defending against disinformation and what more it needs to do during 2024.
By Radu Magdin
Romanian Farmers Impose Blockade at Dyakovo-Halmeu Border Crossing
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 15:56
Commercial cargo traffic between Ukraine and Romania has been virtually stopped at the Dyakovo-Halmeu border crossing point following the mounting of a blockade by Romanian farmers.
By Kyiv Post
Truck Drivers, Farmers Protest in Romania About Tax, Block Border with Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 08:55
The truck drivers are complaining about long waiting times at the borders. The farmers seek compensation for those affected by disruptions caused by importing Ukrainian cereals.
By AFP
Ukraine and Romania Agree to Expand Digital Cooperation EXCLUSIVE
Zelensky
Jan. 12, 10:53
OPINION: Ukraine and Romania Agree to Expand Digital Cooperation
The digitization of nearly every aspect of modern life is the basis of the new found synergy between Ukraine and one of its nearest neighbors and partner.
By Oleksiy Leonov
Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania Sign Black Sea Demining Deal
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 11:45
In December, Ukrainian authorities said a Panama-flagged ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.
By AFP
Ukrainian Airliner Takes Off from Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
A video posted on social media shows a commercial aircraft taking off from Boryspil International Airport, which has been closed since February 2022.
By Kyiv Post
Poland and Romania to Support Boycott of OSCE Meeting with Russia’s Lavrov EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
Poland and Romania will join Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in boycotting the OSCE meeting in North Macedonia.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Ukraine and Romania: Towards a Strategic Partnership EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
From border control and security to infrastructure development and business ties, Kyiv and Bucharest continue cementing their bilateral neighborly relationship.
By Oleksiy Leonov
Ukrainian-Romanian Bilateral Strategic Cooperation Bolstered by Visit of Romanian Delegation
Ukraine
Oct. 20, 2023
Ukrainian lawmaker summarizes what was discussed and agreed in latest bilateral Ukrainian-Romanian meetings
By Oleksiy Leonov
Romania Finds ‘Drone Crater’ After Ukraine Port Strikes
War in Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
Following the previous discoveries of debris, NATO and Romanian officials have said the country had not been intentionally targeted.
By AFP
Zelensky in Romania for Talks with President
Zelensky
Oct. 10, 2023
This is the first time Zelensky has visited neighbouring Romania – which has become essential to Kyiv’s grain exports – since the start of the full-scale invasion.
By AFP
Romania Says Possible Airspace Breach During Russian Attack on Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, NATO has been concerned to prevent the war from spilling over onto its territory.
By AFP
US Deploys F-16s to Help Romania Enforce ‘No-Fly’ Zone, Beef Up Black Sea Ops Vs Russia
Ukraine
Sep. 25, 2023
If US aircraft stationed in Romania take direct action against Russian assets, would it be a step towards nuclear confrontation in a region that has already seen its share of NATO-Kremlin war scares?
By Stefan Korshak
Crew of Civilian Cargo Ship Rescued After Striking Suspected Naval Mine in Black Sea
Turkey
Sep. 20, 2023
Twelve crew members of the cargo ship, which was carrying cement, had to be evacuated after apparently hitting a mine close to a Romanian Black Sea port.
By Kyiv Post
Bulgarian Military Investigating Drone Crash in Black Sea Resort
Drones
Sep. 18, 2023
The wreckage of a drone turned up at a sea resort in Bulgaria, quite far from any Ukrainian territory. Authorities are now trying to figure out whose it was and how it got there.
By Kyiv Post
Romania Significantly Extends ‘No-fly’ Zone on Ukrainian Border
War in Ukraine
Sep. 15, 2023
The previous restrictions in Romania limited aircraft and drones to flying no closer than 8 kilometers to the Ukrainian border, the new rules almost triple that.
By Kyiv Post