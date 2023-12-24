Latest

Ukraine Doubled Gas Imports From EU and Moldova in 2023
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 10:39
In 2023 Ukraine's gas import came mainly from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania/Moldova.
By UkrInform
Decision on Ukraine’s Accession Expands EU’s Geopolitical Reach
EU
Jan. 4, 11:13
Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a shift in Europe’s foreign policy – a “behind the scenes” analysis of some of the discussions that are shaping those changes.
By Anna Romandash
Orthodox Priests in Moldova Rebel Against Moscow Rule
Russia
Dec. 24, 2023
Ukraine also passed legislation to move its official Christmas holiday to December 25, in a break with the Russian Orthodox Church that celebrates it on January 7.
By AFP
With Much of Polish Border Blockaded, Ukraine and Moldova Simplify Border Crossings
Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
The two countries fates are increasingly intertwined, as both have entered EU accession talks. Moldova has also announced plans to fully pull out of the Moscow-led CIS.
By Kyiv Post
Moldova Plans to Fully Withdraw From Moscow-led Bloc by 2024
Moldova
Dec. 21, 2023
Moldova announced it would fully withdraw from the CIS following the EU’s decision to start accession negotiations. Detachment from Moscow began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
By Leo Chiu