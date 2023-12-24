Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 10:39
In 2023 Ukraine's gas import came mainly from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania/Moldova.
EU
Jan. 4, 11:13
Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a shift in Europe’s foreign policy – a “behind the scenes” analysis of some of the discussions that are shaping those changes.
Russia
Dec. 24, 2023
Ukraine also passed legislation to move its official Christmas holiday to December 25, in a break with the Russian Orthodox Church that celebrates it on January 7.
Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
The two countries fates are increasingly intertwined, as both have entered EU accession talks. Moldova has also announced plans to fully pull out of the Moscow-led CIS.
Moldova
Dec. 21, 2023
Moldova announced it would fully withdraw from the CIS following the EU’s decision to start accession negotiations. Detachment from Moscow began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.