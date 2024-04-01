Russia's Nobel-Prize-winning Memorial human rights group on Monday expressed concern over the condition of its jailed co-founder, Oleg Orlov, imprisoned for criticizing Moscow's offensive on Ukraine.

A Russian court in February sentenced veteran human rights advocate Orlov, 70, to two and a half years in prison for “discrediting” Russia's army after he spoke out against the military campaign and the Kremlin. 

“His health is threatened with irreversible consequences,” Memorial said in a statement Monday. 

It said he was losing his hearing and had become unwell due to “inhumane treatment” by Russian authorities. 

“For more than two weeks, his lawyer has not been able to talk with him confidentially,” the group added.

This is thwarting Orlov's preparations for an appeal against his sentence, they said.

Advertisement

Orlov is a key figure in the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group, Russia's leading human rights organization and a key pillar of the country's independent civil society.

Created in the late 1980s, Memorial established itself by preserving the memory of victims of communist repression and by campaigning against rights violations.

Russian authorities officially disbanded the organization in late 2021 amid an already tightening repression.

Orlov decided to stay in Russia even as the Kremlin accelerated its crackdown on critical voices after launching its assault on Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: Slovakia - What Does Pellegrini's Victory Mean? Slovakia
Eurotopics: Slovakia - What Does Pellegrini's Victory Mean?
By Eurotopics
4 minutes ago
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
13 minutes ago
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones Drones
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
27 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russian Tank Attack Crushed Near Avdiivka, Top-End T-90s and Obsolete T-62s Burned by Drones
Next » ‘We Don’t Shoot Down Targets Like That Very Often’ – War in Ukraine: Update for April 2