One of Russia’s most massive armored attacks in months was crushed in the Avdiivka sector over the weekend, with a crack Ukrainian paratrooper unit claiming the destruction of more than 20 of the Kremlin’s tanks and armored fighting vehicles in a single day of fighting.

The March 30 assault by elements of Russia’s 90th Tank Division hit fortifications manned by Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade, a volunteer formation fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas sector for more than two years. The 25th is the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) sole regular army paratrooper unit.

Sources on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides confirmed the March Russian attack came across mostly open ground to the west of the city Avdiivka, near the village Tonenke. A reported 36 Russian tanks followed by 12 BMP infantry carriers led off the attempt to break into Ukrainian defenses to the west of the village but failed to do so after hitting fierce resistance, the sources said.

The Russian attack columns halted after lead vehicles struck mines, and then Ukrainian defenders hit the stalled columns with artillery and anti-tank missiles. Explosive-toting Ukrainian FPV drones then followed up, setting broken tanks and fighting vehicles on fire with repeated strikes and hunting down retreating Russian soldiers, those reports said.

The Ukrainian military analytical information platform Militarnyi said most of the Russian losses were suffered by Russia’s 6th Regiment 90th Tank Division, a unit considered at the outset of the war one of Russia’s best-equipped and -trained.

Video published over the weekend geolocated the battle area showed multiple instances of Russian armored units driving into fierce Ukrainian fire and later retreating with losses, a Kyiv Post review found. Ukrainian sources citing drone video said that Russian forces lost 12 tanks and eight BMPs in a few hours of combat. One Russian column was shown to drive into an ambush to get hit first with accurate artillery, followed by anti-tank missiles flying in from the Russian troops’ northern flank.

Video grab from drone imagery of a battlefield near the city Avdiivka. According to sources from both sides Russian forces attempted a major armored attack in the area on Saturday and suffered serious losses. The image shows 19 Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers knocked out in a square kilometer of a battlefield geolocated to fields to the west of the city.

Still images geolocated to the battle area and published to open sources confirmed some but not all of the Ukrainian vehicular kill claims. It was not possible to determine total Russian personnel losses, however, some video showed at least 20 corpses lying near knocked-out combat vehicles.