Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno recently told local Ukrainian broadcaster TSN that she cancelled her contract with online streaming program Netflix because she didn’t want to play the role of a Russian woman.

The compensation from the contract severance will be the equivalent of about 50 percent of her earnings in a future Netflix project to which she is committed, she said.

She featured prominently in the Disney Star Wars series “Ahsoka,” where she played the role of dark Jedi knight, Shin Gati.

Sakhno is one of the ambassadors of the Ukrainian president’s U24 platform and is a character in Minesalt, an online Minecraft-style game in locations in the city of Soledar, launched to raise funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

 

Comments (2)

Justin
Justin 6 days ago
It's better to use these money against Russians.

Gregc
Gregc 1 week ago
Good for her

