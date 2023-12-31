Latest

Oscar-Nominated ‘20 Days in Mariupol’: From Normality to Ruins
Mariupol
Jan. 23, 21:14
"If the world saw everything that happened in Mariupol, it would give at least some meaning to this horror," the filmmaker narrates.
By AFP
A Year of Harsh Reality in Film
Ukraine
Dec. 31, 2023
A host of documentaries released in the past year to bring attention to Ukrainians’ plight have consistently left moviegoers stunned by the horror of what is happening every day.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine on Netflix: Top 7 Movies You Should Watch
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Ukraine’s film industry has become a powerful force of storytelling, reflecting the country’s journey. Now, Ukrainian cinema is undergoing a renaissance, attracting attention from global platforms.
By Regina Filonenko