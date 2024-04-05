Lithuania will produce 3,000 drones to send to Ukraine and allocate €15 million ($16 million) to help rehabilitate wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a Telegram post.

“We agreed on this with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė during my visit to Vilnius,” Shmyhal wrote.

According to Shmyhal, Lithuania will send €35 million ($38 million) toward the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

“In addition, Lithuania is taking an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine and will allocate another €5 million [$5.4 million] for education and €12 million [$13 million] for helping veterans, rebuilding schools and kindergartens, and setting up shelters,” Shymhal wrote.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine highly appreciates Lithuania's readiness to help implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and in helping Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

“I thanked Lithuania for its clear position on blocking the export of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products to the EU, as well as for its leadership on the sanctions track,” Shmyhal said.