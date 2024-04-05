Lithuania will produce 3,000 drones to send to Ukraine and allocate €15 million ($16 million) to help rehabilitate wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a Telegram post.
“We agreed on this with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė during my visit to Vilnius,” Shmyhal wrote.
According to Shmyhal, Lithuania will send €35 million ($38 million) toward the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
“In addition, Lithuania is taking an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine and will allocate another €5 million [$5.4 million] for education and €12 million [$13 million] for helping veterans, rebuilding schools and kindergartens, and setting up shelters,” Shymhal wrote.
Shmyhal said that Ukraine highly appreciates Lithuania's readiness to help implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and in helping Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
“I thanked Lithuania for its clear position on blocking the export of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products to the EU, as well as for its leadership on the sanctions track,” Shmyhal said.
Comments (2)
Lithuania is a small country. Its extremely generous offer to Ukraine is greatly appreciated. You could not expect them to do more than that.
In the years ahead, Ukraine will not forget the help they will receive.
Lithuania, I love you all for your support of Ukraine. Particularly I wish all European countries would do as much as Lithuania, especially those that have the ability. And particularly also my country, UK. Together and united, good will prevail.
@Good Will, yes
Would it be possible that the hefty spending by the Russian regime lead to events like the overthrowing of the czars in 1917 and the Soviet collapse in 1991 ...Economic reasons were among such occurances in Russia that hopefully would be become more democratic , equitable , peaceful and more liberal after change in the coming decades...
With God will , everything is possible...
May peace and prosperity be always and forever ...