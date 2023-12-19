Latest
Kyiv
Jan. 25, 14:45
Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a post on social media he was “back in the capital city of the most inspirational Europeans I ever met.”
Estonia
Jan. 19, 18:26
Russia's aggression in the region has sparked concern in the Baltic states that they could be next on Moscow's agenda were it to win in Ukraine.
Europe
Jan. 19, 08:13
Landsbergis warned Europe had "not awakened to the reality" that the conflict in Ukraine is "Europe's war", as he called on the continent to prepare for any possible future aggression by Russia.
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 15:52
Zelensky warned that Putin would not stop at Ukraine but would attack other neighbours unless allies joined forces to stop him.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 11:03
During his visit, Zelensky is scheduled to hold discussions with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the Seimas.
Russia
Jan. 3, 11:00
The investigation was triggered by the revelation that the two children of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich possess Lithuanian passports, potentially aiding him in evading international sanctions.
Netherlands
Dec. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 19 of its Advent calendar.
Canada
Dec. 17, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 16 of its Advent calendar.
NATO
Dec. 16, 2023
Ukrainian combat-damaged Leopard 2 main battle tanks were sent for repair to Lithuania in October. Now the first few are ready to be sent back to the fight.