Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to battle Moscow's invasion.
Republicans in Congress have been blocking tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv for months.
“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” Zelensky said during a video meeting of the Kyiv-organized fundraising platform United24.
Zelensky said it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to “stay” without the aid.
He said that “if Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked.”
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.
Kyiv said Sunday that a Russian strike on the town of Huliaipole in the northeastern part of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people.
“Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own private house, which was hit by a Russian shell,” the head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, said on social media.
Officials said another civilian, a woman, was killed in the city of Kupiansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region that has seen increased attacks in recent months.
“A woman died under the rubble in an apartment on the fourth floor of a high-rise building,” Ukraine's state emergency services said, adding that it was a residential building.
Officials in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, said Russia launched another attack on Sunday, wounding five civilians, a day after a previous deadly attack there.
