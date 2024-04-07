Two men and a woman died under rubble after a Russian Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) attack struck their home in the northeast Zaporizhzhia region town of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram Sunday morning, April 7.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzia region has been the site of intense fighting – and civilians are often the victims.

Only an hour before reporting about the victims of the MLRS attack, Federov had stated that a 54-year-old man had been injured by a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia.

And on Friday, April 5, Russian troops fired five missiles at Zaporizhzhia, injuring 23 people, including two children. 

“Every day the enemy fires at the frontline communities. We work every day to ensure that people have the opportunity to leave for a safer place,” Federov wrote Sunday morning.

According to Federov, on Saturday, there were 32 reports of destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure in the Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

“During the day [Saturday], the occupiers struck 483 times in eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region,” Federov wrote.

According to Federov, the Russians fired at least five missiles at Zaporizhizia city and they conducted two airstrikes over the village of Robotyne.

Federov said that there were 162 drone attacks in the region – on the cities of Zaporizhzhia Huliaipole, and the villages of Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka were shelled with 17 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) attacks, Federov’s post says.

Federov said there were 297 artillery attacks – on Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

