The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia region town of Huliaipole with Grad missiles for the second time Sunday, April 7, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov wrote in a Telegram post at 4:52 p.m.

“A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured when they were in their yard,” Fedorov wrote.

Earlier that morning, another Russian attack killed two men and a woman, all buried under the rubble of their former home, Federov wrote.

The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under daily attack, Federov said.

 According to Federov, on Saturday, there were 32 reports of destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure from Russian attacks.

On Friday, April 5, Ukrainian officials stated that Russian troops had fired five missiles at Zaporizhzhia – injuring 23 people, including two children. 

Federov urged any remaining Huliaipole residents to evacuate.

