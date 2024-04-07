“Kharkiv is now fighting off the invasion of enemy drones. But one of the drones hit a private house. Fire,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated in a 1:17 p.m. Telegram post.

Two Russian munitions hit the yard of a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city, 80 meters (87 yards) from the entrance to the central park, where many people, including children, were at that time of the attack. Three people were reported to have been injured.

“Five high-rise buildings, about ten garages and seven civilian vehicles, were damaged as a result of aerial bombardment,” Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote on Telegram.

Three people sought medical help.

Sunday’s assault was a continuation of a series of Russian attacks on Saturday that killed seven people and wounded a dozen more in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Ukrainian officials, Sunday's attack involved drones and 300mm glide bombs.