In 2013 Vladimir Putin invited Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, to Russia on a hunting trip. When Berlusconi returned, he confided some unsettling details of his trip to his spokesman Paolo Bonaiuti and Fabrizio Cicchitto, who at the time was the leader of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party in the Chamber of Deputies, Italy's lower house of parliament. On May 5, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published an interview with Cicchitto, in which he recounted Berlusconi's impressions of hunting with Putin, as well as the friendship between the two leaders. It was an episode that shook Berlusconi's certainties, Cicchitto said, because, as Berlusconi described it upon his return to Italy, "Vladimir showed me a violent nature that I couldn't imagine in such a kind and rational man." Berlusconi, who had often boasted about his intimate friendship with the Russian dictator, did not expect such a warm welcome.

“I nearly had a stroke. I hid behind a tree and vomited.” – Berlusconi

The former prime minister said to Bonaiuti and Cicchitto: "Putin told me: 'Silvio, let's go hunting.' I thought, 'Hunting? I've even never touched a rifle.' But he insisted, so I accompanied him. When we got to the woods, he gave me a rifle. I became anxious. As we walked through the snow, he saw two deer and motioned for me to aim at one: 'That one is yours. Shoot.'" Berlusconi made him understand that he was unable to kill a deer. "Even if I died, I wouldn't have shot," he said. "Then Putin shot them both and killed them. He looked at me with satisfaction: 'Today I will offer you extraordinary food.' He went down the slope toward the deer, holding a knife. He cut open one of the beasts and took out its heart. Then he had one of his bodyguards give him a wooden tray, which he gave to me, and put that piece of bloody meat on it: 'It will make an exceptional meal.'" Berlusconi added: "I nearly had a stroke. I hid behind a tree and vomited." Cicchitto said that the silence after the story lasted for a few interminable seconds until Berlusconi commented: "Maybe it's just a hunter's custom." Analyzing the bromance When questioned about the nature of Berlusconi's friendship with Putin, Cicchitto, who was then one of Berlusconi's closest political interlocutors, described it as "a bond of psychological homosexuality." He added: "They admired each other and theirs was an absolutely equal relationship. Putin considered this Italian entrepreneur who controlled TV and had managed to break into politics to be brilliant. In turn, Berlusconi considered him a pragmatist, capable of managing a country like Russia and with whom you could do many things together: from business to women. Silvio had the ambition to bring him into the West and NATO. 'I'll go down in history,' he said. He thought he would win, but instead he got screwed by Putin."

