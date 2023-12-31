Latest
War in Ukraine
1 day ago
Zelensky worries US aid could dry up as Trump gains influence; Moscow’s air strikes again injure a minor; France and Germany come through with more weapons; Russians again advance around Avdiivka
Ukraine
2 days ago
The BWS party called on the government to negotiate with Russia.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Germany could supply Taurus missiles to Nato partners who would then export similar weapons systems to Ukraine in exchange.
Germany
Jan. 26, 18:30
A common theme was the accusation that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government was neglecting the country's own population in favour of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 04:23
Trump Kills Ukraine Aid Bill That Senate Leaders Call 'Urgent Priority' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 26
Trump sabotages Ukraine aid; Germany and UK discuss ways to send Kyiv more cruise missiles; Russians killed 521 children in the war; Huge Kyiv cyberattack on FSB; Forces trade gains around Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
Jan. 25, 11:31
The author writes that it should not be allowed to veto the RU asset decision.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 25, 02:42
Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed worries that US aid will soon falter, and said that Germany has already done its fair share.
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban.
Germany
Jan. 8, 14:27
Germany announced its latest military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, Jan. 4, that contained enhanced air defense capability that included the Skynex air defense system.
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 23:29
Along with fighting vehicles and tanks, the aid includes the IRIS-T air defense missiles, which have been essential in preventing Russian missiles from hitting Ukrainian cities.
Germany
Jan. 4, 16:44
Chechen opposition group 1Adat posted a translation of Kadyrov’s comments made during a New Year’s Eve meeting with officials, calling for punishment of relatives who flee justice.
US
Jan. 2, 10:54
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
Germany
Dec. 31, 2023
Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of three more Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Much of Ukraine’s success in defending its air space is due to the Gepard.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 30, 2023
Germany reaffirms continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia 'spreading terror.'
War in Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Leaked US intelligence earlier this month indicated that 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.