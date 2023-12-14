Latest

The Italian Government’s Plan for Helping Rebuild Ukraine
Ukraine
1 day ago
To better understand the guidelines of the Italian government plan, Kyiv Post interviewed architect Stefano Boeri, president of the Milan Triennale.
By Ugo Poletti
Italian City Cancels ‘Propaganda’ Mariupol Exhibition
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:18
Russians fail to get a fake-news propaganda exhibit on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that they destroyed and occupied shown in Italy.
By AFP
Twin Musical Cities: Odesa and Lucca, Italy
Ukraine
Jan. 8, 09:44
Not even in wartime does the music stop. True to its historical links with Italy, the Odesa Conservatory has established links with Lucca, its twin musical city.
By Ugo Poletti
Italy Becomes Leader of G7 Reforms in Ukraine for 2024
G7
Jan. 4, 11:10
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
By Ugo Poletti
Appeasement Does Not Pay EXCLUSIVE
US
Jan. 2, 10:54
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
By George Monastiriakos
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 13
US
Dec. 14, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 13 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 12
US
Dec. 13, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on the half-way point in the run-up to Christmas - day 12 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 11
War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 11 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine and Italy to Cooperate on Renewable Energy Development
Ukraine
Dec. 4, 2023
Key provisions of the document include cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building within the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.
By Kyiv Post
‘Withdraw Troops Now’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 23 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
Germany rolls out contents of aid package; Scholz and Meloni call on Putin to pull out of Ukraine; AFU holds positions on east bank; Fighting escalates in Avdiivka with weather providing a window.
By John Moretti
Italian Doctors Visit Kyiv and Lviv on Humanitarian Mission
Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
Medical help is one the many forms of humanitarian aid that international supporters can offer. A group of Italian doctors have come to Ukraine to raise awareness.
By Ugo Poletti
Ukraine’s Top Ten Footballers – According to Kyiv Posts Unofficial Football Correspondent
Germany
Oct. 8, 2023
After Chelsea’s €100 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mykhailo Mudryk, finally scored his first Premier League goal it seems timely to see how other Ukrainian footballers are doing in Europe.
By Kyiv Post
Italy Commits to Rebuilding Odesa Leveled by Russian Attacks
Italy
Oct. 7, 2023
The Italian government has committed to becoming a patron for the reconstruction of historic buildings destroyed by Russian attacks on Odesa and throughout the region.
By Ugo Poletti
Italy Adopts Odesa for the Restoration of Historical Buildings Bombed by Russia
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Italy has had ties to Odesa for several centuries. Now, faced with the need to rebuild historical buildings in ruins, Rome is committed to helping with its renovation expertise.
By Ugo Poletti
Italy Appoints a New Honorary Consul in Odesa
Italy
Aug. 28, 2023
In its continuing effort to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild afterwards, Italy has officially re-established a diplomatic post in the city that used to be home to a substantial Italian community.
By Ugo Poletti
Italy Senate Officially Recognises Ukraine Soviet-era Famine as ‘Genocide’
Ukraine
Jul. 27, 2023
Moscow rejects Kyiv’s account of history, placing the events in the broader context of famines that devastated regions of Central Asia and Russia.
By AFP