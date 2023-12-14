Latest
To better understand the guidelines of the Italian government plan, Kyiv Post interviewed architect Stefano Boeri, president of the Milan Triennale.
Russians fail to get a fake-news propaganda exhibit on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that they destroyed and occupied shown in Italy.
Not even in wartime does the music stop. True to its historical links with Italy, the Odesa Conservatory has established links with Lucca, its twin musical city.
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 13 of its Advent calendar.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on the half-way point in the run-up to Christmas - day 12 of its Advent calendar.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 11 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
Key provisions of the document include cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building within the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.
Germany rolls out contents of aid package; Scholz and Meloni call on Putin to pull out of Ukraine; AFU holds positions on east bank; Fighting escalates in Avdiivka with weather providing a window.
Medical help is one the many forms of humanitarian aid that international supporters can offer. A group of Italian doctors have come to Ukraine to raise awareness.
After Chelsea’s €100 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mykhailo Mudryk, finally scored his first Premier League goal it seems timely to see how other Ukrainian footballers are doing in Europe.
The Italian government has committed to becoming a patron for the reconstruction of historic buildings destroyed by Russian attacks on Odesa and throughout the region.
Italy has had ties to Odesa for several centuries. Now, faced with the need to rebuild historical buildings in ruins, Rome is committed to helping with its renovation expertise.
In its continuing effort to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild afterwards, Italy has officially re-established a diplomatic post in the city that used to be home to a substantial Italian community.
Moscow rejects Kyiv’s account of history, placing the events in the broader context of famines that devastated regions of Central Asia and Russia.