EN
Serhiy Kolyada on the realities behind Moscow's Victory Day celebrations.
A hollow parade for a hollow regime.
By the middle of 2021, the years-long embezzlement scheme was unraveling. Highly publicized deaths and arrests of building contractors on fabricated charges began to filter through the hallways of the Kremlin. Many of these contractors had influential contacts in the Russian government, who saw an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the country’s opaque power circles by going after the Ministry of Defense.
Sensing the dangers of a wide criminal investigation coming, Shoigu and his top deputies began to earnestly reinforce President Vladimir Putin’s existing opinion that he had to confront the Ukrainian government and to return Ukraine back into the Russian Empire, by force if necessary. A systematic campaign, utilizing dozens of defense briefings to Putin, strongly pushed the narrative that Ukraine was an existential threat to Russia, and that a brief but powerful ‘special military operation’ would return a willing and waiting Ukrainian population back into the Russian fold.
By the closing months of 2021 Shoigu and his underlings had convinced Putin that the invasion of Ukraine was inevitable. (end)
Time after time, construction firms who were unfamiliar with the Ministry of Defense’s practices and who were seeking lucrative future contracts, would near completion of their projects, only to find that suppliers of materials would abruptly stop delivery due to failure of payment from the Ministry of Defense. Ivanov’s office would then suspend business with those firms, leaving them holding the debt of their expenses, then reissuing contracts to more favored construction companies while the ministry pocketed the difference. This embezzlement scheme ran into the billions. Telegram milblogger Vladimir Oetkin reported that Ivanov’s scam was known by Defense Minister Sergei Shogu.
(3 of 4)
@Coach John, Good sleuthing. Sergei Shoigu, Timur Ivanov, Oleg Salyukov appear the instigating profiteers, but putin, all Kremlin leadership and for that matter the nation of russia must foot the entire bill for the crimes russia continues to commit against Ukraine. Fortunately for the common russian, it sounds like enough money is sloshing around in the top circle of putin's thug regime to cover both Ukraine's and its allies war costs...Putin alone is estimated at having net worth of $200 billion.
If our allied leadership allows their taxpayers to solely fund Ukraine defence and rebuild; while the war instigating Kremlin folks get off relatively unscathed, I might just run for political leadership myself. Mostly on the platform that our present leadership wasted billions of our money to pay off criminal russia's war debts.
I'm all for supporting Ukraine right now with whatever it takes to bring them victory, but to settle this war, the bill fully belongs to russia. If the bill has not been fully paid by russia, then sanctions against them must continue until they are.
(2 0f 3) Years before the first Russian rocket headed toward Kyiv in February 2022, a classic ‘bait and switch’ construction scheme was being carried out by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timour Ivanov, according to a story published by Warthog Defense. (Ivanov is currently in jail and awaiting trial for accepting US $12 million in bribes).
The concept of the scheme is straightforward and apparently common in Russia. Ivanov, who oversaw all military construction projects in the Russian armed forces, secured the financing for projects, then contracted construction firms to build enormous facilities, including hospitals, barracks, apartment buildings and military installations. The contracts drafted for the construction firms stipulated that payment would be withheld if the projects were not completed.
Two Part Series – ‘How Putin’s inner circle duped him into the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.’
This report is a correlation of news reports and social media posts from a variety of sources, including, but not limited to, The Moscow Times, Kyiv Post, Kyiv Independent, Warthog Defense, X (Twitter) milblogger Igor Sushko, Telegram investigator and milblogger Vladimir Oetkin.
Part I – ‘Two men engineered a war to cover up a scam’
Three years of war approaches. Millions of Ukrainians displaced. Hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Tens of thousands of children kidnapped by a state. Incalculable suffering.
It all happened because of a construction scam.
Documents that surreptitiously made their way from Ukraine’s intelligence services to the offices of the Kremlin reportedly reveal how Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu along with his top deputies in the ministry, Timur Ivanov and Russia’s ground forces commander Oleg Salyukov, scrambled and schemed to trigger a full-scale war with Ukraine. According to sources and documents first reported by X blogger Igor Sushko, the war’s purpose was to deflect attention from evidence emerging that that two of these men were involved in a criminal embezzlement scheme valued in the trillions of roubles.
(1 of 3)
Comments (5)
A hollow parade for a hollow regime.
By the middle of 2021, the years-long embezzlement scheme was unraveling. Highly publicized deaths and arrests of building contractors on fabricated charges began to filter through the hallways of the Kremlin. Many of these contractors had influential contacts in the Russian government, who saw an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the country’s opaque power circles by going after the Ministry of Defense.
Sensing the dangers of a wide criminal investigation coming, Shoigu and his top deputies began to earnestly reinforce President Vladimir Putin’s existing opinion that he had to confront the Ukrainian government and to return Ukraine back into the Russian Empire, by force if necessary. A systematic campaign, utilizing dozens of defense briefings to Putin, strongly pushed the narrative that Ukraine was an existential threat to Russia, and that a brief but powerful ‘special military operation’ would return a willing and waiting Ukrainian population back into the Russian fold.
By the closing months of 2021 Shoigu and his underlings had convinced Putin that the invasion of Ukraine was inevitable. (end)
Time after time, construction firms who were unfamiliar with the Ministry of Defense’s practices and who were seeking lucrative future contracts, would near completion of their projects, only to find that suppliers of materials would abruptly stop delivery due to failure of payment from the Ministry of Defense. Ivanov’s office would then suspend business with those firms, leaving them holding the debt of their expenses, then reissuing contracts to more favored construction companies while the ministry pocketed the difference. This embezzlement scheme ran into the billions. Telegram milblogger Vladimir Oetkin reported that Ivanov’s scam was known by Defense Minister Sergei Shogu.
(3 of 4)
@Coach John, Good sleuthing. Sergei Shoigu, Timur Ivanov, Oleg Salyukov appear the instigating profiteers, but putin, all Kremlin leadership and for that matter the nation of russia must foot the entire bill for the crimes russia continues to commit against Ukraine. Fortunately for the common russian, it sounds like enough money is sloshing around in the top circle of putin's thug regime to cover both Ukraine's and its allies war costs...Putin alone is estimated at having net worth of $200 billion.
If our allied leadership allows their taxpayers to solely fund Ukraine defence and rebuild; while the war instigating Kremlin folks get off relatively unscathed, I might just run for political leadership myself. Mostly on the platform that our present leadership wasted billions of our money to pay off criminal russia's war debts.
I'm all for supporting Ukraine right now with whatever it takes to bring them victory, but to settle this war, the bill fully belongs to russia. If the bill has not been fully paid by russia, then sanctions against them must continue until they are.
(2 0f 3) Years before the first Russian rocket headed toward Kyiv in February 2022, a classic ‘bait and switch’ construction scheme was being carried out by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timour Ivanov, according to a story published by Warthog Defense. (Ivanov is currently in jail and awaiting trial for accepting US $12 million in bribes).
The concept of the scheme is straightforward and apparently common in Russia. Ivanov, who oversaw all military construction projects in the Russian armed forces, secured the financing for projects, then contracted construction firms to build enormous facilities, including hospitals, barracks, apartment buildings and military installations. The contracts drafted for the construction firms stipulated that payment would be withheld if the projects were not completed.
Two Part Series – ‘How Putin’s inner circle duped him into the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.’
This report is a correlation of news reports and social media posts from a variety of sources, including, but not limited to, The Moscow Times, Kyiv Post, Kyiv Independent, Warthog Defense, X (Twitter) milblogger Igor Sushko, Telegram investigator and milblogger Vladimir Oetkin.
Part I – ‘Two men engineered a war to cover up a scam’
Three years of war approaches. Millions of Ukrainians displaced. Hundreds of thousands of lives lost. Tens of thousands of children kidnapped by a state. Incalculable suffering.
It all happened because of a construction scam.
Documents that surreptitiously made their way from Ukraine’s intelligence services to the offices of the Kremlin reportedly reveal how Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu along with his top deputies in the ministry, Timur Ivanov and Russia’s ground forces commander Oleg Salyukov, scrambled and schemed to trigger a full-scale war with Ukraine. According to sources and documents first reported by X blogger Igor Sushko, the war’s purpose was to deflect attention from evidence emerging that that two of these men were involved in a criminal embezzlement scheme valued in the trillions of roubles.
(1 of 3)