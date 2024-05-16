Russian soldiers are dying in record numbers. As the Kremlin’s troops make massed attacks into the teeth of Ukrainian killer drones backed by new deliveries of artillery shells, the numbers have skyrocketed, according to official Kyiv counts, reports from Ukrainian combat units, and independent analysts.

A Kremlin offensive launched in early May into Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region appeared to be the epicenter of the heavy Russian losses, with dead and wounded across all fronts numbering more than 1,000 men every 24 hours for the past two weeks, according to Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) official estimates.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to analysis compiled by Ragnar Gudmundsson, a leading tracker of losses on both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the first half of May 2024 saw counts of Russian dead and wounded reach levels exceeding any two week period for the past 12 months, and likely for the entire war.

Advertisement

Data compiled by Ragnar Gudmundsson. The left side of the graphic shows greatest single day losses for the past year, from May 17, 2023 – May 16, 2024. Of the 10 bloodiest single days of fighting experienced by the Russian army over the past 12 months, 6 of them were between May 9 and May 16, 2024.

Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Expects Russian Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify The Ukrainian President said the situation in the Kharkiv region has been "controlled" but "not stabilized" and called for more aid to combat Russia's air superiority.

Gudmundsson and other independent war analysts caution that Ukrainian army estimates of Russian losses might be inaccurate or biased. Kyiv military spokesmen said that compiled totals of Russian loss estimates are rigorously vetted for accuracy, and for a practical matter a Russian loss is never registered unless compelling evidence – in almost all cases drone video – confirms the kill claim is real.

Recent combat reports, particularly from Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, appear to be bearing out the Ukrainian army estimates, telling of advancing Russian forces wading into a maelstrom of artillery and FPV strikes. And where they are gaining ground, they do so at the price of heavy casualties.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post graphic compiled from data collected and reviewed by the Iceland researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson on Russian soldier losses dead and wounded, using official Ukrainian government estimates. The graphic shows greatest single day Russian losses, by day, for the past year, from May 17, 2023 – May 16, 2024. A record spike of those losses is visible during the first two weeks of May 2024, simultaneously with the launch of a major Russian offensive in the Kharkiv sector.

According to a May 15 UNIAN news agency report citing sources in partisan groups operating behind Russian lines, two major Kremlin combat formations deployed to the Kharkiv sector – the 138th Motor Rifle Brigade and 7th Separate Motor Rifle Regiment, both of 18th Motor Rifle Division – took 70 percent losses in less than two weeks and were rendered combat ineffective.

Advertisement

Ukrainian news reports in March identified the 138th as a formation drawing recruits from Russia’s prison system to form high-risk assault units for ground assaults in Ukraine. In January, Ukraine’s national spy agency, the SBU, identified of the 7th as complicit in war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in the Kharkiv region in 2022. Both were reportedly pulled from the Kharkiv battlefield.

Drone video made public by Ukraine’s Channel 5 on May 14 showing Russian troops advancing on foot, during daylight, into territory in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region under overwatch by military drones. According to the TV report, most of the soldiers here died or were severely injured in later FPV drone strikes. Kyiv Post fact-checkers found the video almost certainly was shot by a Ukrainian military drone team and that the location closely matched a semi-rural region to the north of the Kharkiv town of Vovchansk.

Ukrainian soldier and milblogger Stanislav Osman, author of the popular Hovoryat Snaiper channel, in posts on the Kharkiv sector on Tuesday and Wednesday told of Russian attacks coming under sometimes crushing, coordinated Ukrainian fire.

Advertisement

In sharp contrast to battles across the entire fighting line in January-April, during which the US halted all military assistance to Ukraine, triggering a near end to shell supplies for Ukrainian forces, Osman and others have observed that Russian forces attacking in the Kharkiv sector have been facing punishing artillery fire and even attack helicopter strikes.

Video reviewed by Kyiv Post and confirmed as having been recorded in recent weeks in the Kharkiv region showed accurate shell strikes against Russian troops and combat vehicles. However, barrages were short.

“The situation has been partially stabilized. Our anti-tank mine barriers block those people (Russian forces) from rushing in... today our rocket artillery and helicopters are working over the (vulgar word for Russian) really well around Vovchansk, but they have a lot of reserves... the number of (Russian) prisoners of war is increasing regularly,” he wrote.

Kyiv Post image of screen shot from battle video published by the drone unit Batalion K-2 in operations with Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. The image was recorded at night, most likely in April or early May, in the eastern Donbas sector. The blue arrow and circle indicate a drone-dropped grenade falling towards its target, a 12-man squad of Russian infantrymen. The explosion cut down at least five Russians.

Advertisement

AFU Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky in early May deployed at least three veteran combat brigades to the Kharkiv sector to contain surprise Russian attacks advancing as much as 10 kilometers into Ukraine in two or three days. Ukraine’s forces were backed by a full-strength artillery brigade armed with NATO-standard howitzers and FPV drone operator teams.

One of those strike drone units, a group of National Guardsmen calling themselves Hostri Kartuzy (Sharp Cartridges), released video vetted by Ukraine’s top TV news company Channel 5 showing individual Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region being hunted down and killed or severely wounded by kamikaze quad-copters rigged with a grenade-sized explosive.

“The Russians are coming in bunches into Kharkiv, and they are dying in bunches,” the Channel 5 news report said in part. Kyiv Post fact-checkers geolocated some of the video to the north of the town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, as Channel 5 reported.