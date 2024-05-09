The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from the Holos party, said that 272 parliamentarians supported the initiative.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the resolution, the parliament dismissed Kubrakov from his post in order to create two separate ministries: one for infrastructure and one for regional development. The resolution was sponsored by 40 lawmakers.

Kubrakov’s reaction: “No one informed me.”

Shortly before the decision was made, Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the registered draft resolution regarding his dismissal.

Advertisement

“I am always ready for an open dialog and a detailed report on the work of the Ministry in all areas of my responsibility. The leadership of the faction and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not discuss this decision with me. I was not invited to the meeting of the faction and the relevant committee,” Kubrakov said.

In 2015-16, Kubrakov worked at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, where he was the Head of the Ministry’s Project Office. He also held the position of Head of the Telecommunications and IT sector at the Better Regulation Delivery Office.

In 2019, he was elected to parliament with the Servant of the People party. In November of the same year, he was appointed to the position of the Head of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest 5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation also does not rule out using Chinese vendors when the country can establish 5G connections after the war.

Since May 2021, Kubrakov has been the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

On Dec. 1, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and appointed him Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.