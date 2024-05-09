NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said NATO has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine, nor did Kyiv request the bloc to send boots on the ground.
“NATO has no intention of deploying forces in Ukraine. When I visited Ukraine last week the Ukrainians did not ask for NATO troops, what they asked for was more support,” said Stoltenberg during an official visit to Italy.
As reported by Italian news outlet ANSA, Stoltenberg also said the delay of Western arms delivery to Ukraine has allowed Russia to gain ground in recent months.
“The situation on the battlefield is very difficult, I visited Kyiv last week and they updated me on the challenges they face: Russia has gained ground and there is a risk that it will gain further ground,” he said.
He further explained that at present, a political solution to end the war in Ukraine could only be achieved by supporting Ukraine militarily due to the lack of “any real willingness on the Russian side to engage in serious peace talks.”
“I fear that now it is very difficult to have a meaningful dialogue with Russia. What we would like to see is for them to stop attacking another country. So far, however, we have not seen any real willingness on the Russian side to engage in serious peace talks, because President Putin believes he can win.
“The only way to convince him that he needs to sit down and negotiate is to demonstrate on the battlefield that he will not win, and the only way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine,” said Stoltenberg.
Stoltenberg also praised Italy for being a “faithful and important ally of NATO” and mentioned Italy’s “supply of a SAMP-T air defense system together with France” to Kyiv, though the details remain classified.
Comments ( 1)
According to Statistica, "The collective military capabilities of the 32 countries that make up NATO outnumber Russia in terms of aircraft, at 22,308 to 4,814". Russia would not have a chance in hell of winning an air war against the superior technology and more numerous NATO air forces.
Mr. Stoltenberg acknowledges that it's extremely important to NATO member security that Ukraine win. However as near as most can tell NATO does nothing as a unified military force to directly help Ukraine. Not even in providing the long requested peacekeeping no fly zone. It does not even shoot down russian missiles flying towards Ukraine through its own members airspace (Romania, Poland). NATO already set the precedent of implementing a no fly zone to prevent Russia backed forces (aka Serbia) from committing genocide in non member Balkans nations. Has it even yet voted on doing this in Ukraine?
Maybe Mr. Stoltenberg should immediately address a major NATO flaw. Its Article 5 means nothing, if only one member can veto its implementation. With at least 3 putin cronies in its midst (orban, fico, erdogen...lord forbid putinrump again), this consensus will never happen in a war with russia. This security flaw of allowing russian aligned members veto rights must be addressed.
Maybe then NATO can return to being a useful democratic peacekeeping asset as it was in the Kosovo wars.
@John, Next year in Prizren. Don't cry pussy!
@Uros Serbia, I'm not sure what you are saying. Please clarify?
@John, saying you’re a pussy.