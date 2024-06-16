Between June 14 and July 14, a total of 24 national teams across the European continent are competing in the 2024 European Championships in Germany. Under pressure to perform well, the players will want to make their compatriots proud and portray a positive image of their respective counties to millions of viewers.

For Ukraine, participation at EURO 2024 goes beyond sport. The national team will hope to boost the morale and spirits of a country of 41 million tormented by war. This was also highlighted in the team’s recent preview, where the players shared how their hometowns have been impacted by Russia’s war.

Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, countless cities and villages have been destroyed, and one-fourth of the country’s people have been displaced. All aspects of Ukrainian life have been impacted by Russia’s war, with major league sport no exception.

Despite these difficulties and hardships, Ukraine’s team members have worked hard to support their country and contribute to defense efforts. Some have organised fundraisers or auctioned their shirts and boots. Others have contributed to Stands of Heroes, an organisation that supports the relatives of football fans who are defending Ukraine. Regardless of their involvement, all are working to try and make a difference to help and protect Ukraine.

As the EURO 2024 team prepares for this year’s prestigious competition, they know only too well that it provides a platform to remind the globe of the ongoing invasion and that they serve as ambassadors for their country as a whole.

So, who are the 26 players selected to represent Ukraine at EURO 2024? Let’s meet the team.

Heorhiy Bushchan – goalkeeper: Originally from Odesa, Bushchan has played for the Ukrainian national team since 2020, when he served as the starting goalkeeper during EURO 2020. He was also in goal during Ukraine’s qualification period for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then he has fallen out of favor as staring goalkeeper.

Anatoliy Trubin – goalkeeper: Trubin has caught the attention of several international clubs ahead of EURO 2024. Originally playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, he has since been with Portuguese side Benfica, where he impressed during his first season. He will be competing with teammate Andriy Lunin for the starting goalkeeper position. He is from Donetsk.

Andriy Lunin – goalkeeper: Lunin’s career recently resurrected. He has been with Real Madrid since 2018 but spent much of that time on loan to other clubs across Spain. Injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the start of the 2023/2024 season meant that Lunin was given a shot to be Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper. A series of solid performances saw Lunin help Real win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League this season. He is from Krasnohrad.

Yukhym Konoplya—defender: Konoplya has developed as a strong defensive option for the Ukrainian national team, beating out Oleksandr Karavayaev for the starting position. The young right-back has had a successful spell with Shakhtar Donetsk this season, with the team winning the Ukrainian Premier Liha and the Ukrainian Cup. He is from Donetsk.

Oleksandr Svatok – defender: Svatok was a recent new addition to the Ukrainian national team during Serhiy Rebrov’s tenure. The center back’s strong campaign with Dnipro-1 earned him a place with the Ukrainian national team for EURO 2024, and he most recently impressed in Ukraine’s friendly against Germany. He is from Dniprodzerzhynsk.

Maksym Talovierov – defender: Talovierov has been a recent and surprising addition to the Ukrainian national team, but the center back has earned his place. Playing a role in Ukraine’s playoff victory against Iceland, he will be hopeful to gain more experience while participating in this summer’s European Championships. He is from Donetsk.

Illya Zabarnyi – defender: Zabarnyi will be entering EURO 2024 on a high. After an impressive display at center back, he was AFC Bournemouth’s player of the year. He will hope to replicate similar impressive performances for Ukraine during this summer’s competition. He is from Kyiv.

Vitaliy Mykolenko – defender: Mykolenko had another strong showing for Everton this season, helping the club escape relegation. An injury for the English team at the end of the season, however, has been a concern for the Ukrainian national team. During Ukraine’s friendly against Moldova, Mykolenko obtained another injury, and it is unknown in what capacity that he will serve in EURO 2024. He is from Cherkasy.

Valeriy Bondar – defender: Bondar has slowly started to gain a more prominent role for Shakhtar Donetsk as a center back. His role at the has earned him a place at EURO 2024, but it is unknown in what capacity he will feature. He is from Donetsk.

Mykola Matviyenko – defender: Matviyenko has been a veteran for both club and country. Having been with Shakhtar Donetsk since 2015, he has many league titles and domestic cup trophies to his name. Matviyenko played an important role during Ukraine’s performance at EURO 2020, where he will look to replicate these performances. He is from Saky.

Oleksandr Tymchyk – defender: Tymchyk has been a regular with the Ukrainian national team since 2020, although he has often competed with teammate Yukhym Konoplya for a starting position. After a difficult season with Dynamo Kyiv, he hopes to have more success with his national team this summer. He is from Kryklyvets.

Bohdan Mykhaylichenko – defender: Mykhaylichenko is another defender and veteran of the Ukrainian national team. He has recently fallen out of favor for the starting position at left back due to Vitaliy Mykolenko’s display, but with his teammate’s recent injury, he may get the starting position. He is from Boryspil.

Serhiy Sydorchuk – midfielder: Sydorchuk has been a regular for Ukraine, having competed with the national team during EURO 2016 and 2020. The midfielder is unlikely to start during the competition, but his experience and veteran status will help guide and inspire his younger teammates. He is from Dzhankoi.

Taras Stepanenko – midfielder: As Ukraine’s vice-captain, Stepanenko will hope to inspire his national team to deliver a strong performance at the European Championships. Having been with the Ukrainian national team since 2010, this may be his final appearance for his country in a major competition. Stepanenko has been very active in informing Western audiences about Russian atrocities in Ukraine through interviews, documentaries, and civic engagement. He is from Donetsk.

Andriy Yarmolenko – midfielder: Yarmolenko will look to inspire his side as he captains Ukraine at EURO 2024. Having made the quarter finals at EURO 2020, he will hope his national team will have similar success during this competition. Like Stepanenko, he has also been very active during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, purchasing ambulances and other medical equipment for Ukraine. Born in Leningrad, he grew up in Chernihiv.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – midfielder: Malinovskyi will look to help dictate the flow of play in Ukraine’s midfield. He has recently fallen out of favor among some of Ukraine’s younger players, but his talent and experience will be welcomed during the competition. He is from Zhytomyr.

Mykhailo Mudryk – midfielder: One of Ukraine’s better-known players to international observers, Mudryk scored the winning goal in the playoff final against Iceland to secure a place at EURO 2024. Mudryk will use his pace and creativity to help Ukraine charge against their opponents during the competition. Having had a difficult season with Chelsea this year, he will hope for better fortunes during the EUROs. He is from Krasnohrad.

Heorhiy Sudakov – midfielder: One of Ukraine’s hot commodities this summer, Sudakov will hope to use his talent and creativity to help his national team during the competition. The Shakhtar Donetsk player has recently received interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, and should he perform well for his country during this summer’s competition, it is possible he may land a big move during the summer transfer window. He is from Brianka.

Viktor Tsygankov – midfielder: Tsygankov has gained much international recognition after a successful spell at Spanish club Girona this season. The midfielder is a talented magician with the ball, and he has great awareness while on the field. His performances and style of play this season have attracted many clubs across Europe, such as Arsenal and Bayern München. Tsygankov will look to continue his strong performances for Ukraine at EURO 2024. Born in Nahariya, he grew up in Kyiv.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – midfielder: Perhaps Ukraine’s best-known player for the current national team, Zinchenko has garnered many observers during his time in England. The Ukrainian won many league titles and cup competitions while playing for Manchester City, and during his time with Arsenal, he has continued to promote awareness about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine by organizing a charity match in London last summer. He is also an ambassador for UNITED24. He is from Radomyshl.

Volodymyr Brazhko – midfielder: One of Ukraine’s up-and-coming stars, Brazhko has slowly made his way into Ukraine’s starting team. As a defensive midfielder, he has great awareness on the ball and has controlled Ukraine’s midfield well. He will likely succeed teammate Taras Stepanenko in Ukraine’s midfield, and he will hope to have a strong performance in his first international competition with Ukraine’s senior team. He is from Zaporizhzhia.

Mykola Shaparenko – midfielder: Shaparenko will hope that he can improve his performances at the European Championships this summer. A series of injuries throughout 2023/2024 saw him miss out on portions of the Ukrainian Premier Liha, and he will hope he can remain healthy and fit during this summer’s competition. He is from Velyka Novosilka.

Oleksandr Zubkov – midfielder: Having competed with Ukraine during EURO 2020, Zubkov will seek to help his national team achieve similar successes in EURO 2024. The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has had a challenging season, and he will hope to turn his form around at this summer’s competition. He is from Makiivka.

Roman Yaremchuk – forward: As Ukraine’s senior striker going into this competition, Yaremchuk will hope to contribute to Ukraine’s attacking threat during EURO 2024. The Ukrainian played a key role for his country during EURO 2020, as well as Ukraine’s qualifiers for EURO 2024. Finally, having saved his national team during their playoff match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, he will continue to provide strong contributions to his national team and will hope to help Ukraine advance out of the group stage. He is from Lviv.

Artem Dovbyk – forward: Dovbyk had a very impressive season at Girona this year, where he won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in La Liga in 2023/2024. Given this strong performance, the forward is rumored to be joining Atlético de Madrid this summer after the European Championships. Dovbyk has also performed well for this national team, and he played an important part in the qualification period. He will look to help lead the line for Ukraine during EURO 2024. He is from Cherkasy.

Vladyslav Vanat – forward: Vanat is another young addition to the Ukrainian national team. Having impressed during his time with Dynamo Kyiv, he earned a place with the senior team. He will be competing in his first competition for the senior team, and he will hope to gain experience during the competition. He is from Kamianets-Podilskyi.

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He can be found on X @MTemnycky

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.