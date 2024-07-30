Security forces in Venezuela have fired tear gas and rubber bullets against people protesting over Sunday’s disputed election result. Thousands of people descended on central Caracas on Monday evening, some walking for miles from slums on the mountains surrounding the city, towards the presidential palace. Protests erupted in the Venezuelan capital the day after President Nicolás Maduro claimed he had won. The opposition has disputed Mr Maduro's declaration of victory as fraudulent, saying its candidate Edmundo González won convincingly with 73.2% of the vote. Opinion polls ahead of the election suggested a clear victory for the challenger. Opposition parties had united behind Mr González in an attempt to unseat President Maduro after 11 years in power, amid widespread discontent over the country's economic crisis. A number of Western and Latin American countries, as well as international bodies including the UN, have called on the Venezuelan authorities to release voting records from individual polling stations. Argentina is one country which has refused to recognise President Maduro's election victory, and in response Venezuela recalled diplomats from Buenos Aires. - BBC

Advertisement

In Nigeria's northern Katsina state, the number of acutely malnourished children under the age of five has more than doubled to 4.4 million in the past year, according to the World Food Programme. Many of those struggling are families that have lost their lands to bandits. - BBC

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Paris Olympics organizers explained that the controversial opening ceremony performance resembling "The Last Supper" was, in fact, a scene depicting Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, based on 17th century painting The Feast of the Gods, CBS News reported. The act has sparked complaints from the highest levels of the Catholic Church hierarchy - as well as leaders from other faiths.