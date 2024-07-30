One of the results of the so-called “Peace Dividend” following the breakup of the Soviet Union was the overall reduction in defense manufacturing in Western countries. As defense forces contracted the quantities of ammunition fired by artillery systems in training reduced and so did the wear and tear on gun barrels – most howitzer barrels have a 1,500 – 2,000 round life.

The war in Ukraine that resulted from Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion very quickly became an artillery war, the intensity of which took commentators, the military and, not least, industry, by surprise.

By the middle of 2023 it quickly became apparent that the UK was no longer able to produce barrels for these artillery systems. The existing stockpile of spare barrels was quickly swallowed by the need to support the AS 90 155mm self-propelled guns and the L119 105mm towed howitzers donated to Ukraine.

The loss of what many consider to be a vitally strategic defense capability came to a head during a meeting the UK government and British industry held with the Ukrainian President in July this year when the shortage of replacement barrels was high on the agenda.

As a result, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced this week that it had entered into a partnership with Sheffield Forgemasters, which produces large bespoke steel castings and forgings, to extend the ability to produce gun barrels.

This will allow the UK to help maintain and repair the vital equipment provided to Ukraine including the critical artillery systems needed to defend its territory, the MoD said.

An MoD spokesperson said, “[We] agreed to regenerate the UK’s ability to produce forgings for gun barrels, working in partnership with Sheffield Forgemasters, supporting the repair and overhaul of Ukrainian vehicles; this is the first step towards [renewing] UK sovereign barrel production.”

AS 90 firing during training on Salisbury Plain in 2015. Photo: UK MoD

A defense aid package for Ukraine announced earlier this month included a commitment to supply 32 AS-90 barrels along with an additional 10 AS-90s, 90 Brimstone anti-armor missiles, and a quarter of a million rounds of 50-caliber ammunition.

The AS-90 self-propelled artillery system is equipped with the L31A1 155-mm gun with a 39-caliber barrel which is fitted with a double-baffle muzzle brake, a fume extractor, and an integral 12-round primer magazine.

The gun carries 48 ready to use rounds and is capable of firing a three-round salvo in less than 10 seconds with an in intensive firing rate of fire of two rounds per minute or six in three minutes.

Who is Sheffield Forgemasters?

Sheffield Forgemasters traces its origins to the 18th century blacksmiths Naylor Vickers and went through many iterations including becoming part of the Vickers defense company, and British Steel before merging with Firth Brown Steels to create Sheffield Forgemasters in 1983.

The company was nationalized in 2021 when it became fully owned by the UK’s MoD.

It produces large bespoke steel castings and forgings and operates two forging presses exerting a pressure of 4,500 and 10,000 tons.

In March 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine, the South Yorkshire-based company ended its supply contract with Russian natural gas supplier Gazprom.

“Our new government has already pledged to step up support, confirming £3 billion ($3.58 billion) a year to help Ukraine and a new package of ammunition, anti-armor missiles and artillery guns,” the then Defence Secretary John Healey said after the meeting with Zelensky.

Healey added, “Meeting with industry leaders, I emphasized that the Government will continue to work in partnership with industry and the need to boost industrial production of vital military kit for both Ukraine and our own Armed Forces.”

Sheffield Forgemasters announced on July 23 that it is to build a landmark 30,000 square meter (345,000 square feet) facility which will form one of the world’s most advanced large machining facilities, with work on the site planned to start in Q4 2024. The statement said that the new bespoke machines are already being designed and built by German machine tools specialist, WaldrichSiegen.

Artists impression of the new Sheffield Forgemaster’s large machining facility

Its Chief Operating Officer Gareth Barker said, “The scope of what we are creating in the center of Britain’s industrial heartland is truly monumental and will not only de-risk supply for the UK and AUKUS [Australia, UK, and US security partnership] defense programs, but it will also provide some of the most technologically advanced and rewarding working facilities for our employees.”