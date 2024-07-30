Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack on a Russian oil depot as well as other targets just over Ukraine’s northern border, according to Russian media reports.

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast reported that they had successfully shot down airborne targets over the region. On the morning of Tuesday, July 30, the acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, announced that at least four AFU missiles had allegedly been destroyed in the sky over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky districts of the Kursk Oblast during the night.

Three minutes after the explosion at 4:03 a.m., Smirnov reported a missile threat in the Kursk Oblast.

Later, it became known that unknown UAVs had attacked an oil depot in the Kursk Oblast, resulting in a fire in three tanks. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured. Additionally, some witnesses on social media reported explosions near the airport.