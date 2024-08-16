Servicemen of the 36th Separate Rifle Battalion from Khmelnytsky region received another reinforcement thanks to the efforts of volunteers and the cultural front. About this write Ukrainian news.

This time they were given a high-speed vehicle, FPV-drones and Mavic quadrocopters, which will be used to more effectively perform combat missions on the front line.

The organization of this assistance was undertaken by representatives of the public organization "Union of Television and Film Industry Entrepreneurs," headed by the famous film producer Artem Kolyubaev. Together with other benefactors, such as the Formula of Taste Group of Companies and the Faith of the Nation Charitable Foundation, they were able to provide the fighters with the necessary equipment and transport.

Thanks to volunteers, the region received three cars, including an ambulance. All vehicles were equipped with medicines, dressings and food and repaired by the efforts of benefactors.

FPV drones and quadrocopters Mavic. Photo taken from the official Facebook page of Sergey Tyurin (Head of the Khmelnitsky Regional Military Administration).

Artem Kolyubaev and his colleagues from the Union of Television and Film Industry Entrepreneurs regularly support the army during the war, organizing fundraising and the delivery of specialized equipment for the military. Thanks to their efforts, Ukrainian defenders receive reliable equipment that helps them in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

"We continue to help our military! Thanks to the joint efforts of caring people, we handed over to the Khmelnytsky military an ambulance and two cars, "said Sergey Tyurin, head of the Khmelnitsky OVA, expressing gratitude to Artem Kolyubaev and his team for their contribution to the support of the army.