Latest

Ukraine to Boycott All UEFA Competitions Featuring Russian Teams
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Ukraine to Boycott All UEFA Competitions Featuring Russian Teams
Ukraine has repeatedly called for blanket bans on Russia from international sporting events and has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.
By AFP
Ukraine’s Under-21s Fall to Dominant Spain in UEFA European Championships
Football
Jul. 6, 2023
Ukraine’s Under-21s Fall to Dominant Spain in UEFA European Championships
Against all pre-tournament expectations the Ukrainian youth team did well to reach the semi-finals but were swept aside by a dominant Spain.
By Kyiv Post
European Qualifiers - Ukraine Turns Defeat into Victory
Football
Jun. 17, 2023
European Qualifiers - Ukraine Turns Defeat into Victory
Ukraine moved to second place in their European Championship Qualifying game after an incredible fightback earned them three points in Skopje.
By Kyiv Post
Why Ukraine Was Dropped From a Joint Bid to Host the World Cup
Football
Apr. 1, 2023
Why Ukraine Was Dropped From a Joint Bid to Host the World Cup
In light of previous scandals that have plagued various football associations, Spain and Portugal have dropped Ukraine from a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup Football Championship.
By Jason Jay Smart
Pele - King of Football, Friend of Ukraine, Dies Aged 82
Football
Dec. 30, 2022
Pele - King of Football, Friend of Ukraine, Dies Aged 82
Brazilian soccer icon Pele, regarded by many aficionados as the greatest ever, was also an opponent of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He leaves behind a great legacy both on and off the field.
By Peter Dutczyn
Zorya Luhansk Seems Immune to the Wave of Ukrainization in Football
Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2022
Zorya Luhansk Seems Immune to the Wave of Ukrainization in Football
Zorya Luhansk — one of Ukraine’s oldest teams — has their club logo still written in Russian as “Zarya".
By David Kirichenko