Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Ukraine has repeatedly called for blanket bans on Russia from international sporting events and has threatened to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.
Football
Jul. 6, 2023
Against all pre-tournament expectations the Ukrainian youth team did well to reach the semi-finals but were swept aside by a dominant Spain.
Football
Jun. 17, 2023
Ukraine moved to second place in their European Championship Qualifying game after an incredible fightback earned them three points in Skopje.
Football
Apr. 1, 2023
In light of previous scandals that have plagued various football associations, Spain and Portugal have dropped Ukraine from a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup Football Championship.
Football
Dec. 30, 2022
Brazilian soccer icon Pele, regarded by many aficionados as the greatest ever, was also an opponent of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He leaves behind a great legacy both on and off the field.
Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2022
Zorya Luhansk — one of Ukraine’s oldest teams — has their club logo still written in Russian as “Zarya".