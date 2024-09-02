Surrogacy in Ukraine: Pregnancy in a War Zone?

We want to tell you how surrogacy currently operates in Ukraine, what has changed from the pre-war period to now, and how it works overall. How much does it cost, and why is it so popular?

Ukraine stands out as one of the few European countries where paid surrogacy is legally permitted. It offers an attractive combination of affordable prices, strong legal protections, and modern medical facilities, making it a top choice for many hopeful parents.

Before the war, Ukraine was reportedly among the top three countries in the world for the number of children born through surrogacy. Of course, the war dramatically altered the situation. However, the market is beginning to recover, adapting to new circumstances, and even producing figures that can be compared to pre-war statistics. It’s a sensitive topic—bringing new life into a country where life can be suddenly lost may seem surreal, but it’s the reality we must adapt to.

Why Choose Ukraine for Surrogacy?

Why is Ukraine so popular among foreigners? The key reason is that more and more people are returning to Ukraine for surrogacy. However, whether the industry will ever fully return to its pre-war state remains an open question.

Ukraine has become a hot spot for surrogacy, attracting parents from all over the world with its fair prices, excellent healthcare, and favorable laws. But how much does surrogacy in Ukraine cost? This article explains the expenses you'll face and gives you some interesting facts about surrogacy in Ukraine and what makes the local people unique.

Interesting Fact: The economic downturn and conflict with Russia that started in 2014 have had an impact on Ukrainian women. More of them have chosen surrogacy to support themselves . This change has led to an increase in available surrogates, which has reduced costs. As a result, Ukraine has become even more appealing to potential parents.

Detailed Cost Breakdown

The cost of surrogacy in Ukraine depends on several factors. These include medical expenses, payment to surrogates, legal charges, and other costs. Here's a typical breakdown of these expenses:

Medical Expenses (45%): Medical care takes up the largest portion of surrogacy costs. This covers everything from initial fertility treatments and IVF to prenatal care, testing, and delivery. Ukrainian clinics have maintained high standards of care even as the demand for surrogacy has increased over the years.

Medical care takes up the largest portion of surrogacy costs. This covers everything from initial fertility treatments and IVF to prenatal care, testing, and delivery. Ukrainian clinics have maintained high standards of care even as the demand for surrogacy has increased over the years. Surrogate Compensation (35%): Ukraine pays surrogates for their time, effort, and the physical toll of pregnancy. They receive between €15,000 and €20,000. This amount ensures surrogates get proper care during their journey, which is essential for both the surrogate and the baby. ( to learn more about surrogacy costs, visit WCOB's cost page )

Interesting Fact: A report from 2016 revealed a significant rise in Ukrainian women ready to become surrogates from regions hit by conflict. This growth in the number of available surrogates caused a decline in payment rates, which have remained relatively stable since that time.

Legal Costs (20%) : Surrogacy in Ukraine involves tricky legal issues, like setting up parental rights and creating surrogacy contracts. These legal fees are part of the total program cost covering all needed legal services and advice to make sure the process runs and follows the law.

: Surrogacy in Ukraine involves tricky legal issues, like setting up parental rights and creating surrogacy contracts. These legal fees are part of the total program cost covering all needed legal services and advice to make sure the process runs and follows the law. Miscellaneous Expenses (5%): This group includes other costs that might pop up during your surrogacy journey such as admin fees, travel costs, and insurance. While these are smaller expenses, it's crucial to include them in your budget plans.

Ukrainian Surrogacy: Its Growth and Ongoing Debate

Ukrainian surrogacy has grown because it's cheap and open, but it's stirred up some trouble too. People have criticized the industry for not having enough rules. For example when COVID-19 hit in 2020 many parents from other countries couldn't come to Ukraine to get their new babies because of travel bans. This brought to light some of the practical problems and moral questions that come with surrogacy across borders.

Interesting Fact: In 2020, a big story hit the news about the BioTexCom clinic. More than 100 babies got stuck there because borders were closed. This event showed why we need better rules to protect everyone involved in surrogacy - the parents who want a child, the women carrying the babies, and the children themselves.

Real-World Examples

Let's see how these costs work in actual situations:

John and Emily from the US : This couple picked Ukraine for their surrogacy journey spending about €58,000. Their program covered all medical services, surrogate compensation, legal support, and other expenses. John says, "The whole process went well, and we felt backed up the entire time."

: This couple picked Ukraine for their surrogacy journey spending about €58,000. Their program covered all medical services, surrogate compensation, legal support, and other expenses. John says, "The whole process went well, and we felt backed up the entire time." Lena and Michael from Germany: Going for a more complete package, this couple spent around €69,000. This covered not just standard services but also extra medical procedures needed during the pregnancy. Michael points out, "The agency's skill and the high level of care amazed us."

The Future of Ukrainian Surrogacy

Ukraine's surrogacy industry is poised for continued growth, driven by its competitive prices and favorable legal framework. However, it's crucial for prospective parents to stay informed about the latest developments and partner with reputable surrogacy agencies like World Center of Baby (WCOB) to ensure a safe and successful surrogacy journey. In our view, this sector is incredibly important for Ukraine, not only for economic development but also for fostering intercultural exchange, which plays a vital role in the country's progress.Interesting Fact: Even with hurdles and debates, Ukraine's surrogacy industry has proven tough and flexible, still drawing in hopeful parents from all over the world. The country's closeness to Europe, along with its laws that protect intended parents, makes it a more and more popular choice for surrogacy.