  • Russian forces have made further gains in the vicinity of Vuhledar in south-eastern Ukraine. It is highly likely that Russian forces now threaten the town from three sides.They are already contesting the outskirts of the town, against which Russia has made repeated assaults since2022. It is likely that Russian forces will continue to pressure on this heavily defended part of the line over the next week.
  •  In central Donetsk oblast, Russian forces are fighting within the eastern half of Toretsk and south of Pokrovsk.They have made only slow progress around Chasiv Yar. It is likely that Russian forces are attacking multiple objectives simultaneously to stretch Ukrainian forces.However, this has also prevented Russia from massing forces on a single point of the line to have a more significant effect.
