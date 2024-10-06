Powerful new explosions rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs late Saturday as Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon, also striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region, while rallies were held around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza. The strong explosions began near midnight and continued into Sunday after Israel’s military urged residents to evacuate areas in Dahiyeh, the predominantly Shiite collection of suburbs on Beirut’s southern edge. AP video showed the blasts illuminating the densely populated southern suburbs, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. They followed a day of sporadic strikes and the nearly continuous buzz of reconnaissance drones. Israel’s military confirmed it was striking targets near Beirut and said about 30 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some intercepted. - AP

The UN says Lebanon is facing a “terrible” refugee crisis, with people “left destitute or displaced by Israeli air strikes.” Over 1,110 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since 23 Sept, according to Lebanese authorities, with over 1.2 million displaced by ongoing fighting - BBC

In a stunning admission, former Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was a mistake to slow-mo weapons to Ukraine. “I think we all have to admit, we should have given [Ukraine] more weapons pre-invasion. And given them more advanced weapons, faster, after the invasion. I take my part of the responsibility,” he told the FT.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities around the world on Saturday demanding an end to bloodshed in Gaza and the wider Middle East as the start of Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave approaches its first anniversary. About 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London while thousands also gathered in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town and New York City. Demonstrations were also held near the White House in Washington, protesting U.S. support for its ally Israel in military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon. - Reuters

One year in, Israel’s conduct of the war has exacted an unprecedented and horrific toll on Palestinian journalists and the region’s media landscape, says the Committee to Protect Journalists. More journalists and media workers have died in the Israel-Gaza war than in any other year since CPJ began documenting journalist killings in 1992. At least 128 journalists and media workers, all but five of them Palestinian, have been killed. All of the killings, except two, were carried out by Israeli forces.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is expected to seek a bailout during his visit to India this week as the archipelago nation stares at an economic crisis with fears of debt default. It’s Muizzu's first official bilateral visit after he was voted to power late last year following a campaign centred on an 'India out' policy, with a promise to reduce Delhi's influence. Since then, ties have been strained between the countries but experts say the visit indicates that the Maldives can't afford to ignore its giant neighbour. The foreign exchange reserves of the Maldives stood at about $440m (£334m) in September, just enough for one-and-a-half months of imports. Last month, global agency Moody’s downgraded the Maldives' credit rating, saying that “default risks have risen materially”. An Indian bailout will bolster the country’s foreign currency reserves. - BBC

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.