  • Approximately 2,000 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (OWA UAVs) were launched by Russia against Ukraine over the month of October 2024, exceeding September's numbers by approximately 700, and increasing significantly for the third month in a row.
  • With continuing Russian investment in a range of OWA UAVs, diversification of supply, and expansion of launch-sites, firing rates have been trending consistently upwards since mid-2024.

Through the first week of November Russian firing rates remained high and in-line with recent weeks. With launch sites being reasonably simple and easy to re-establish if targeted, should production remain uninhibited, the primary limiting factor for Russian OWA UAV operations is likely human resource relative to launch capacity. It is likely that the high figures seen through September and October to date will become normal.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 03 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 03 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 3
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 November 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 01 November 2024
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 1
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 30 October 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 30 October 2024
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 31
Sponsored content
« Previous NATO Condemns Russian-North Korean Efforts to Escalate War Against Ukraine
Next » What can Ukraine expect from Trump?