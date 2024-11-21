The Big Meet is more than just an event; it’s a space where expats, locals, and everyone in between come together to connect, share experiences, and build a sense of community. Held regularly at some of Kyiv’s trendiest venues, The Big Meet has grown into a vital platform for fostering friendships and supporting good causes. A percentage of each event's proceeds goes to charity, making every gathering not only fun but meaningful.

To find out about our next event and join the fun, stay tuned on The Big Meet social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) or follow updates in Kyiv's expat groups.

In this article, we’re thrilled to feature stories from some of the incredible individuals who make The Big Meet so special. These are their experiences of life in Kyiv, how the war has shaped them, and why community events like The Big Meet matter now more than ever.

Ian Bearder

Founder of Veedoo and Runday, UK

Q: What brought you to Kyiv, and what keeps you here?It’s a bit geeky, but I moved to Kyiv in 2009 to study EU visa policy for my MA thesis. This was back in the days when Ukrainians still needed visas to visit the EU, and Yanukovych and Tymoshenko were battling for control of the country.

I’m still here because, for all its problems, Kyiv is one of the greatest cities in Europe. I’ve lived in the UK, Slovenia, Hungary, and Belgium, but none of them is as enjoyable as Ukraine. Kyiv is beautiful, creative, quirky, and ambitious, and once you fall in love with this place, it’s very hard to leave. Not to mention the cherry varenyky.

Q: How has the war shaped your experience of living in Kyiv?Like everyone, I want the death and destruction to stop, and I want justice for all Ukrainians. So, I probably feel a stronger sense of commitment or obligation to Ukraine now than I did before. This city and its citizens have always treated me well and made me feel welcome, so I feel compelled to stay and contribute to the city as much as I can.

Kyiv was amazing before the war, and no amount of Russian bombing or propaganda will change that. We still have some of the best cafés, bars, and restaurants in Europe, not to mention incredible clubs, galleries, performances, and events.

Q: Why do you think events like The Big Meet are important for the expat and local communities?It’s a great way to relax and meet new people. When you meet new people, you learn a lot, make new friends, and you never know where these connections will take you. It’s also a fantastic way for foreigners and Ukrainians to socialize and unwind together outside of work, which, thanks to the war, can often be very tough.

Q: What’s your advice for someone new to Kyiv or attending The Big Meet for the first time?Don’t be shy to talk to people. I know it’s hard, especially if you’re a bit of an introvert, but everyone is there to have a good time. In my experience, most people are happy to chat, learn, and share their stories. And if you’re too shy, find Olga, and she’ll introduce you to someone.

Pro tip: The best way to recover from The Big Meet is to get up on Saturday morning and join Runday for a jog.

Carla Rossi

Digital Marketer and Writer, Argentina

Q: What’s one memory or experience in Kyiv that you’ll never forget?There are too many to choose from! However, moving to Ukraine has been a life-altering experience that has deepened my personal growth, history, and geopolitical knowledge (as a History and International Relations graduate), and unlocked my creative side. The level of talent in Ukraine’s artistic and creative communities is exceptional. Through music and the arts, I’ve met incredible Ukrainians and continue to learn from them every day!

Q: How has the war shaped your experience of living in Kyiv?The war has profoundly shaped my experience of living in Kyiv, and it has changed me in ways I never anticipated. While we may read about or watch films depicting war, living through one is an entirely different reality—something few people ever expect to face. Throughout this hardship, the resilience, adaptability, and hope of the Ukrainian people have stood out to me. Despite the challenges of constant air raid sirens, nighttime explosions, curfews, martial law, and disruptions to essential services, life continues. Ukrainians are determined to live fully—starting families, making future plans, attending cultural events, and enjoying social life. This experience has taught me to embrace life’s tribulations and not let fear dominate.

Q: How did you first hear about The Big Meet, and what made you decide to join?I first heard about The Big Meet in September 2021, when my Australian friend, who had attended previously, invited me to join. He introduced me to Olga Kearley, the founder of The Big Meet, with whom I’ve since become friends. The event, held at GOL'DA, was a fantastic Friday night gathering. I was immediately drawn to the vibrant atmosphere and had the opportunity to connect with several interesting people, some of whom I still keep in touch with today.

Q: What’s your advice for someone new to Kyiv or attending The Big Meet for the first time?Keep an open mind and embrace curiosity. Explore what Kyiv and Ukraine have to offer without making preconceptions. The Big Meet provides an excellent opportunity to connect with both local professionals and expatriates in a relaxed environment. You never know who you might meet or cross paths with again. So don't miss your chance to join in!

Lera Sokyrko

Humanitarian Project Coordinator, Ukraine

Q: What’s your favorite thing about living in Kyiv?My favorite thing about Kyiv is its people and the incredible vibe of the city. One moment, you’re strolling down Reitarska Street—soaking in its rich history, street art, and cozy restaurants—and the next, you’re dancing to Latin beats in a vibrant bar. And then, there’s the inspiring resilience of the people—you meet someone who’s moved from occupied territories and is now running their own business, proving that Kyiv is a city of endless energy and determination.

Q: How has the war shaped your experience of living in Kyiv?The war has changed everyone’s lives, but it’s also brought people closer together in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Personally, it nudged me from the tech world into the humanitarian sector, where I am working on projects to support vulnerable people.

Q: Have you made any memorable connections or friendships at The Big Meet?Absolutely! The Big Meet is like a magic portal for meeting incredible people. I remember my first time attending—I went alone, barely knowing anyone, but within minutes, it felt like I was catching up with old friends. It’s that kind of event where strangers quickly become part of your circle, and you leave feeling like you’ve found your people.

Q: What’s your advice for someone new to Kyiv or attending The Big Meet for the first time?Don’t be shy—just come! The host, Olga, has this infectious smile that will make you feel at home once you enter the meeting. And don’t worry, you won’t be alone for long. Plus, you can always find me there—I’ll be the one chatting with everyone and telling some funny stories!

Wesley Jordan

Starting up a finance company to serve small businesses and entrepreneurs in support of economic recovery, United States

Q: How has Kyiv surprised you or changed your perspective?I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the number of social and recreational activities that are available in the city, making Kyiv remarkably livable. I’ve started horseback riding lessons. Missing my own dogs, I found the Patron Center (at VDNG) to hang out with dogs that have been rescued from the front, or I go to a yoga session with puppies.

The challenge is, when remembering that the country is at war, there is this tension, observed with friends and felt personally, of enjoying daily life yet remaining committed to supporting the fight and working for the country’s recovery.

Q: How has the war shaped your experience of living in Kyiv?I am grateful to be here. Even when taking shelter during an air attack, or facing the frustrations of starting a business in Ukraine during a time of war, I am grateful to be here. Oddly enough, living in Kyiv during the war has made me grateful.

Q: What do you enjoy most about The Big Meet events?Meeting new people. With some, it is a single evening to learn about interesting work, and with others, it has resulted in new friendships that continue through the year.

Q: What motivates you to stay engaged in community events like this?Fellowship. Community support is critical as a coping mechanism.

The Power of Community

The stories shared by Carla, Ian, Lera, and Wesley highlight the unique experiences of life in Kyiv and the profound impact of community events like The Big Meet. In a city navigating the challenges of war, these gatherings provide a space for solidarity, resilience, and hope.

Whether you’re an expat finding your place, a local strengthening ties, or someone simply looking to give back, The Big Meet offers a chance to connect, proving that Kyiv’s spirit is unbreakable.

Stay connected with The Big Meet on Facebook and Instagram for updates on upcoming events.