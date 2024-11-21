Reports suggest that Russia may have used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) against Ukraine for the first time in the early hours of Nov. 21. However, the exact type of missile involved remains uncertain.

What are intercontinental ballistic missiles and how do they operate?

According to military analysts cited by Defense Express military outlet, the missile in question could have been the RS-26 Rubezh or Yars.

The RS-26 Rubezh is a medium-range ballistic missile, capable of traveling thousands of kilometers, though its range in this instance may have been limited to approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles).

The missile was reportedly launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region, possibly from the Kapustin Yar test site, at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Missiles of this type are deployed using mobile ground systems. During launch, a specialized ejection charge propels the missile out of its container, after which the solid-fuel engine of the first stage ignites.

ICBMs typically consist of three stages: the first stage lifts the missile into the upper atmosphere with the second and third stages sequentially propelling the missile into space.

An example of an ICBM flight, illustrated with a diagram of the Minuteman missile

At this point, the missile travels along a ballistic trajectory. The “bus” component—a system for deploying multiple warheads—activates in space, separating individual warheads and decoy targets with precision. These warheads then descend along individual trajectories under the force of gravity.

Defense Express reported that six blocks, likely decoys or inert warheads, were observed falling over Dnipro at approximately 5:17 a.m. Video footage captured the event.

“They were most likely simulators without combat payloads. However, their enormous kinetic energy from reentry into the atmosphere is a critical factor,” Defense Express reported.

What do Ukrainian authorities say?

On the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had launched an ICBM at Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his address on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, commented on the strike:

“Today, our crazy neighbor once again showed what he really is and how he despises dignity, freedom, and in general people’s lives. And how afraid he is.”

Zelensky confirmed that Moscow had used an ICBM for the first time:

“All the characteristics—speed, altitude—are of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Expertise is currently underway. It is obvious that Putin is using Ukraine as a training ground,” the president said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy stated that experts are working to determine the exact type of the new missile launched by Russia over Ukraine this morning, “which had all the flight and technical characteristics of an intercontinental ballistic missile.”

The Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) also addressed the incident in a Telegram message:

“Ukraine is the first country in the world against which an intercontinental ballistic missile was used. We will do everything to ensure that Russia remains in history only for its crimes.”

Has Russia confirmed the use of an ICBM?

A video circulating on social media shows Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, being interrupted during a Nov. 21 press briefing by a phone call. The content of the call, picked up by microphones, suggested that Zakharova had been instructed not to comment on reports of an ICBM being launched over Ukraine.

Later, Zakharova commented on the situation:

“Before the briefing, there were questions in connection with controversial materials on the Internet... I clarified with the experts whether this topic is ours. The answer came during the briefing—the Foreign Ministry does not comment.”

According to NBC News, the Kremlin did not immediately respond to the allegations, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referring questions to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

So far, no official representatives of Russia have commented further on the alleged ICBM launch.

What was the world’s reaction?

The claim regarding the use of the RS-26 was disputed by a Western official, who stated that while the missile was ballistic, it was not an ICBM, according to NBC News. The official declined to provide further details about the missile, which was reportedly targeting the eastern city of Dnipro, adding that its impact was still under assessment.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Union, said the EU was monitoring reports about the alleged ICBM strike. He added that such an attack could represent a clear escalation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stano said that Putin was once again betting on the nuclear game with Russia’s recently updated nuclear doctrine and has also brought North Korean soldiers onto European soil. According to him, all this is a clear sign of his desire for escalation, and not a will to find ways to peace.

A spokesman for France’s foreign ministry told AFP that a Russian attack on Ukraine using an ICBM would be “extremely serious” if confirmed:

“It’s clear that if this launch is confirmed, it would be an extremely serious event and it would above all be a continuation of Russia’s escalatory attitude,” said spokesman Christophe Lemoine, adding that France had “not yet had confirmation” of such an attack.

John Healey, the UK Defence Secretary, informed MPs that he was aware of media reports suggesting Russia had used “a new ballistic missile into Ukraine.” However, he noted that these reports remained unconfirmed, according to The Guardian.