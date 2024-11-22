The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. The court's decision followed allegations leveled in May by the ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan. Those allegations, which underpinned the warrants, focused on the period between Oct. 8, 2023 and May 20, 2024, and encompassed the alleged use of "starvation as a method of warfare" and "intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population," as well as what the prosecutor's team said was the deliberate targeting of medical facilities and restrictions on medical and humanitarian supplies. Israel, whose earlier attempts to challenge the ICC's jurisdiction were denied by the court, rejects the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant. The country's President Isaac Herzog called the decision to issue arrest warrants "outrageous" and said the court had turned the concept of universal justice into a "universal laughing stock." Netanyahu's office said it "utterly rejects the false and absurd charges" and called the decision "antisemitic." The ICC also issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Muhammad Deif, Hamas' military chief, for crimes against humanity and war crimes. Israel said in August that it had killed Deif but Hamas has not confirmed Deif's death and the ICC said the prosecution was not yet in a position to determine his status. Khan, the chief prosecutor, had previously sought arrest warrants for two other Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, but withdrew these requests as both men have since been confirmed dead - NPR

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his military fired a new intermediate-range missile into Ukraine following accusations by Kyiv that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). In a video statement to the nation, Putin said the use of the new weapon was a response to the United States and United Kingdom giving permission to Kyiv to fire their long-range missiles into Russia. “In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested," Putin said, adding that it was a hypersonic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Earlier in the day, Kyiv said Russia had fired what appeared to be an ICBM into Ukraine as part of a massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk, home to important military-industrial plants. ICBMs, which are designed to deliver long-distance nuclear strikes, have never been used in war before - RFE/RL

Russia is estimated to have supplied North Korea with more than a million barrels of oil since March this year, according to satellite imagery analysis from the Open Source Centre, a non-profit research group based in the UK. The oil is payment for the weapons and troops Pyongyang has sent Moscow to fuel its war in Ukraine, leading experts and UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, have told the BBC. These transfers violate UN sanctions, which ban countries from selling oil to North Korea, except in small quantities, in an attempt to stifle its economy to prevent it from further developing nuclear weapons. The satellite images, shared exclusively with the BBC, show more than a dozen different North Korean oil tankers arriving at an oil terminal in Russia’s Far East a total of 43 times over the past eight months. Further pictures, taken of the ships at sea, appear to show the tankers arriving empty, and leaving almost full - BBC

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer. The announcement averts what was shaping up to be a pitched confirmation fight that would have tested how far Senate Republicans were willing to go to support Trump's Cabinet picks. It represents a setback in Trump's efforts to install fierce loyalists in his administration and is the first indication of the resistance the incoming president could face within his own party to picks with checkered backgrounds. Trump, in a social media post, said: “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” -News wires

Thousands of migrants from Central America left southern Mexico on 20 November, aiming to reach the US before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. The group hopes to avoid potential immigration controls and continue using the CBP-ONE asylum system to enter the country. Trump has promised mass deportations when he takes office. The migrants seek permission for free movement across Mexico to reach the US border. Past caravans have often dispersed along the way - BBC

A consortium that includes Tokyo Metro will be awarded a contract to operate London’s Elizabeth Line, a major train route serving the country’s capital city and environs. It is the first overseas deal involving actual line operations for newly listed Tokyo Metro and could help address concerns about the growth potential of a passenger rail business in depopulating Japan. Tokyo Metro announced Wednesday that Transport for London, the city’s transportation authority, intends to pick GTS Rail Operations for the contract. GTS is 65% owned by Go-Ahead Group, a U.K. railway operator, and 17.5% by both Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo, the general trading company. Transport for London said it expects the new operator to enhance line operations and get ready for future expansion of the services by “bringing the best parts of Tokyo and London” to the Elizabeth Line. The line, which runs 117 kilometers below and above ground, was opened in 2022. It connects Heathrow Airport with the center of London and beyond and has 41 stations. More than 210 million passengers are carried a year, making it one of the busiest lines in the country - Japan Times

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.