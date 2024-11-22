Sweden has announced plans Friday to allocate significant funds for the mass production of long-range missiles and drones for Ukraine. This decision was revealed by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson during a meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at Stockholm’s Karlberg Castle.

Jonson explained that this funding is made possible through the “Danish model.” Under this approach, countries provide direct financial support to Ukraine’s defense industry rather than simply donating finished weapons or equipment from their own stockpiles.

The Danish model has a dual benefit: it bolsters Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and strengthens Ukraine’s domestic defense production capacity, creating a more sustainable, long-term solution for supplying weapons and equipment.

For Sweden, adopting the Danish model offers strategic advantages. By funding Ukrainian-made weapons, Sweden avoids depleting its own military resources while maintaining its commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war.

Additionally, this approach fosters stronger economic ties between Sweden and Ukraine, potentially opening opportunities for collaboration in defense technologies and production.

“Sweden is ready to cooperate with partners and allies to further develop Ukraine’s defense capacity,” said Jonson. “Ukraine must have the tools to protect itself.”

The Swedish Defense Minister also said that Ukraine is free to use Swedish weapons as it sees fit, including on Russian territory, as part of its right to self-defense under international law.

This move follows a similar initiative by Denmark, which pledged about $630 million to Ukraine’s defense industry, with some funds sourced from frozen Russian assets in the EU.

Norway has also joined the initiative, committing to directly finance the production of Ukrainian-made weapons and equipment.

