A man on Friday pleaded guilty in a UK court to an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business in London, which prosecutors say was carried out on behalf of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group.

Jake Reeves, 23, admitted aggravated arson and accepting cash from a foreign intelligence service as he appeared via video-link at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.

He is one of six people charged over the March 20 blaze at an industrial unit in Leyton, east London, which required 60 firefighters to put it out.

The men allegedly targeted a property “owned by a Ukrainian” on behalf of the infamous Wagner mercenary corps, according to court documents.

The Wagner group is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK.

Reeves, along with fellow defendants Jakeem Rose, Ugnius Asmena, Dylan Earl, Nii Mensah and Paul English were all charged under the National Security Act.

It is alleged that Earl, who admitted aggravated arson at London’s Old Bailey court last month, was in contact with a Wagner handler and orchestrated the attack, recruiting and paying the others.

Mensah has pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson and Rose has denied that charge but admitted simple arson. Asmena has not yet entered a plea.

Reeves will be sentenced at a later date.

At the time of Earl’s charging, Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police in London’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This is a highly significant moment and investigation for us.”

“Not only are the charges that have been authorized by the CPS extremely serious, but it is also the first time that we have arrested, and now charged, anyone using the powers and legislation brought in under the National Security Act.”

The National Security Act 2023, which came into effect in December, was designed to respond to “the threat of hostile activity from states targeting the UK’s democracy, economy, and values,” the government said at the time.