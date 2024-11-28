- Russian independent Astra news reported on 14 November 2024 that dozens of injured Russian soldiers rioted in Novosibirsk, south central Russia, due to inadequate medical care. The soldiers, from the 41st Combined Arms Army, Central Military District, reportedly complained of mistreatment by their unit commander and did not want to return to the frontlines without adequate medical treatment. They are said to have smashed windows and damaged the barracks, with 10 fleeing the compound.
- Shortages of armoured vehicles and the persistent Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle threat result in significant delays to evacuation of wounded Russian soldiers. This almost certainly increases the likelihood of more serious injuries and higher rates of mortality for those who are eventually evacuated through the medical system.
- According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered over 700,000 casualties since February 2022, of which approximately 500,000 Russian service personnel were wounded.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 November 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 27, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/5t7EoX6K1Q
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
