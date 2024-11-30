- On 21 November 2024 Russia targeted a Ukrainian munitions factory in Dnipro with the first ever operational use of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM), codenamed Oreshnik. An IRBM is classified as having a maximum range of between 3,000-5,500km. In this instance, the missile only travelled just over 800km to its target.
- Russia announced its withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty in February 2019, which banned the development and production of IRBMs. However, the development of Oreshnik almost certainly occurred before this. The system is highly likely a variant of the Rubezh RS-26 ballistic missile, which was first tested in 2011.
- The missile payload was observed as six groups of six warheads, for a total of 36 submunitions. These submunitions travel at hypersonic speeds (greater than Mach 5) before impact, as is typical for a missile of this class. All IRBM and intercontinental ballistic missile warheads will travel at hypersonic speeds when re-entering the atmosphere.
- The use of this experimental system against Ukraine was almost certainly intended as strategic messaging tollowing the use by Ukraine of Western missiles into Russia. Russia highly likely only has a handful of Oreshnik missiles, which are yet to enter serial production. This missile is highly likely to be far more expensive than other missiles Russia is currently using against Ukraine.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 November 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 29, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/7fBRWxZXXf#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AbD4ZNk53a
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter