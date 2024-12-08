The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially recognized the Ukrainian tradition of egg decoration as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This decision was made during the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paraguay. The session is running through Dec. 7.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine and Estonia had jointly applied for the pysanka (Ukrainian egg decoration) to be recognized as a cultural heritage, according to the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia (CUE).

“Back in 2017, the Congress of Ukrainians in Estonia and the Ukrainian Cultural Center partnered with the Estonian Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine on a long journey that ultimately led to the recognition of pysanka as a spiritual heritage of humanity,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Estonia officially recognized the pysanka as part of its intangible heritage in 2013.

“Since then, this Ukrainian art form has been taught in various Ukrainian communities across Estonia, including in Sillamäe, Maardu, Tartu, Narva, Kohtla-Järve, and other cities,” the community noted.

The CUE expressed gratitude to the Estonian government for its support, emphasizing that the main criterion for inclusion on the UNESCO list is not only the long-standing traditions of an art form but also its living and evolving nature.

The recognition of the Ukrainian pysanka as a cultural heritage of humanity sends a message to the world that Ukrainian culture is an integral part of global heritage, stated the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

“This is our collective success, reinforcing the strength of our unity. We declare to the world: living heritage unites us, it fosters a sense of belonging, and embodies our identity,” said Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.