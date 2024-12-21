MADRID, Spain – The People’s Party of Spain and the Refugees Without Borders organization on Dec. 19 jointly honored Ukrainian activist Yuri Chopyk for his steadfast commitment to upholding the rights, honor, and dignity of Ukrainians.

Specifically called the Justice Award, Chopyk received the honor unexpectedly on Spain’s International Migrants Day and it was “a pleasant surprise,” he said.

The award recognizes his personal contribution to protecting migrants’ rights, advocating for social justice, and supporting the integration of Ukrainians in Spain.

“It was an emotional event, with sincere words of gratitude from Spanish politicians to migrants their courage in achieving their goals, their perseverance, and their contribution of vital values to Spanish society,” he said on social media.

Other laureates received awards in categories such as “Trajectory,” “Youth,” “Municipality,” “Experience,” “Hope,” “Freedom,” and “Culture.”

“This award is especially meaningful because, although I am not a member of the party, I have been engaging them in the Ukrainian cause for more than 15 years. They, together with representatives of other nationalities, support Ukrainians and our country by all possible means,” said Chopyk.

Spain and Ukraine share common values, he added.

“We are united in our struggle against the evil that comes not only from the north [Russia]. But we all believe in the victory of good, in Ukraine’s victory,” he stated.

The Ukrainian World Congress warmly congratulates Yuri Chopyk on receiving this well-deserved award and wishes him continued success and inspiration in further developing the Ukrainian community in Spain.

